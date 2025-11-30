Gigi the horse charms the internet with her antics; owner reveals pet's role as ‘therapy animal’

The video of a pet horse has created a buzz on Instagram. Brielle Rendeiro, a social media content creator, dropped a clip of a pet horse, named Gigi, who can dance, race, and even agree to clicking pictures with her fans. The owner of the pet, Laura, shared about her bond with Gigi and how helpful the pet has been over the years. Gigi's owner Laura shared the horse helped her when she had a cancer scare in 2016.(Instagram/@brielle_thedodo)

Laura, in conversation with Rendeiro, revealed that her horse has been a therapy animal for her, especially after she suffered a health scare several years ago.

Gigi charms the internet

In the voiceover by Laura, she explains that Gigi has been more like a dog than a horse. The pet owner claimed that if she drops something, Gigi will pick it up and bring it to her. She added, “I can throw stuff clean across the yard, and she’ll go get it.”

Moreover, Laura described her pet as a bright, inquisitive, and humorous horse who would dance and do a giggle step. Further, the owner stated that she started teaching dance to Gigi as a joke, but the horse “learned the Electric Slide in a week.”

The animal even listens to the music, and if she hears Laura shaking a leg, she comes running across the pasture to join in. Gigi can do several dance steps, including the Cupid Shuffle and the Hustle, according to Laura.

Brielle then quipped, “Not your horse being a better dancer than me,” before bursting into laughter.

Also read: Foods you should never let your dog eat: Avocado, chocolate, grapes and more

Gigi: The therapy animal

In the viral video, Laura revealed that Gigi has been supportive of her on several occasions. Calling her a therapy animal, the pet owner revealed, “Horses are good at reading body signs.” When she was diagnosed with cancer in 2016, Gigi was there to catch her if she started “losing it.”

Laura added, “I’m now 10 years down the road into a cancer that should’ve killed me seven years ago. And I’m still going, and there’s a reason for that.” The pet owner continued to state that she wants the world to know what Gigi is capable of doing. She claimed the case may be able to change people’s opinions about what they can do with their relationship with the animals.

Also read: Healthy hair starts with a balanced diet: Top foods to nourish and strengthen your hair

Social media reactions to Gigi the horse

Instagram users had some hilarious responses, with a few viewers even questioning if Gigi was really a horse or a dog. A user wrote, “Maybe she's a dog "trapped" in a horse's body. She is amazing and wonderful. She keeps you on your 'toes.' I hope you can enjoy each other's company for many years to come.” Another shared, “These darlings are so amazing and so talented! Love it, could watch this all day!”