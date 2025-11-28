Miss Universe Instagram page disables comments on posts amid barrage of controversy

In a recent development, the Miss Universe Instagram page has turned off comments on all posts, in the wake of intense backlash and escalating controversies surrounding the 2025 pageant. The decision appears to be a clear attempt to prevent further escalation of negative comments, speculation, threats, and toxic engagement from netizens, following a wave of criticism and allegations concerning the winner, the fairness of the judgement, and the organisation itself. Fatima Bosch's 2025 Miss Universe victory prompted a wave of backlash and criticism.(AP)

Also Read | Fatima Bosch says she got death threats after winning Miss Universe 2025 amid controversy: ‘I won't ask for permission…’

Fatima Bosch of Mexico may have been crowned Miss Universe 2025, but the internet was far from pleased - social media has been spiralling with toxic comments claiming that her win was more of an attempt at “damage control” and insisting that other contestants were more worthy. Miss Universe’s Instagram posts have become battlegrounds discussing the legitimacy of the crown and the organisation, and in a recent statement, Fatima even revealed that her victory has prompted several death threats and accusations aimed at her and her family.

Miss Universe Instagram page has disabled comments.(instagram)

The controversy explained

Miss Mexico Fatima Bosch was crowned the winner of Miss Universe 2025, but her victory was anything but smooth. During a pre-pageant event, a confrontation between her and pageant executive Nawat Itsaragrisil went viral when he disrespected her in front of other contestants and called her a “dumbhead” on livestream. This led her to leave the room, prompting a mass walk-out by fellow contestants in a show of solidarity with Fatima.

When her victory was announced, many social media users immediately labelled her win a “damage-control” move by the organisers, arguing that several other contestants - especially Olivia Yacé from Côte d’Ivoire - were more deserving of the crown. Critics claimed the decision was less about merit and more about fixing the fallout after the pre-pageant scandal.

Meanwhile, Bosch publicly revealed that she had received death threats following the backlash.

More about Fatima’s statement

Fatima Bosch has since addressed the situation directly, breaking her silence to condemn the torrent of abuse she has faced online. In an emotional statement, she revealed that the backlash had escalated far beyond criticism, with trolls sending her death threats and wishing harm on her family. She said, “In the past few days I have received insults, attacks, and even death wishes for one single reason: because I won.”

Bosch insisted that while the hate has been overwhelming, she refuses to be intimidated, declaring that “no attack will make me kneel, no insult will extinguish my purpose. ”. Instead, she reaffirmed her commitment to carrying the title with dignity and strength, urging people to reflect on the harm caused by hateful messages and to choose empathy over violence.