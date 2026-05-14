The San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office is looking for a missing 72-year-old man from Arroyo Grande, California. Gary Kiehl was reported missing on Tuesday, May 12.

What happened to Gary Kiehl? Search underway after 72-year-old Arroyo Grande, California man goes missing(@SLOSheriff/X)

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Friends became concerned after Kiehl failed to show up to pick someone up at the Grover Beach train station, the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office said. His unoccupied vehicle was later discovered at the Cave Landing parking lot.

The San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office provides update

The San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office shared an update on the search of Kiehl on X, saying deputies responded to a missing person report at Pirates Cove in Avila Beach on May 12.

“Friends reported they had become worried when Kiehl was supposed to pick someone up on 5-12-2026 at the Grover Beach train station but failed to show. The last known contact with Kiehl was on 5-11-2026 at 2:00 PM,” the sheriff’s office wrote.

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{{^usCountry}} “Kiehl's vehicle was later discovered unoccupied at the Cave Landing parking lot in Avila Beach. The Sheriff's Search and Rescue (SAR) team responded to the location and began searching for Kiehl which lasted into the overnight hours on 5-13-2026. SAR returned this morning to continue the search,” the post added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Kiehl's vehicle was later discovered unoccupied at the Cave Landing parking lot in Avila Beach. The Sheriff's Search and Rescue (SAR) team responded to the location and began searching for Kiehl which lasted into the overnight hours on 5-13-2026. SAR returned this morning to continue the search,” the post added. {{/usCountry}}

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The sheriff’s office stated that this is a joint operation with the cellular forensic team FALCON from the California Office of Emergency services, Coast Guard helicopter and cutter, Harbor Patrol, and Cal Fire's water rescue craft.

Kiehl has been described as an adult White male who is 5' 10", weighs 180 pounds, has brown hair and hazel eyes, and does not have any history of previous missing person reports.

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“Kiehl is said to enjoy walking along the cliffs in the Pirates Cove area. At this time, this incident is not considered suspicious,” the X post said.

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Anyone with information on Kiehl’s whereabouts has been urged to contact the Sheriff's Office at 805-781-4550.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Sumanti Sen ...Read More Sumanti Sen covers everything that’s happening in the US, from politics to entertainment, but her expertise lies in covering crime news. She has comprehensively chronicled the Idaho student murders, the Laken Riley and Iryna Zarutska cases, and the killing of Charlie Kirk, among other incidents. Over the years, she has interviewed several victims/families of victims of crimes seeking justice. She digs up stories that might otherwise remain unheard, and does her bit to ensure that victims and survivors’ voices are heard. Sumanti’s many years of experience also include interviews with Hamas attack survivors and mental health experts, among others. Her coverage of the October 7 Hamas attack on Israel and interviews with survivors of the tragedy, coupled with her other works including the Titan submersible coverage, earned her the Digi Journo of the Quarter award during her first year at Hindustan Times. Sumanti actively tracks missing person cases in the United States, and peruses Reddit and other social media platforms to bring to light cases that frequently elude public attention. She has extensively covered the disappearances of Nancy Guthrie, Thomas Medlin, Beau Mann, and Sudiksha Konanki, among others. When not at work, you will either find her with her novels, or with her beloved rescue pooches. Read Less

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