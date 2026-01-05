What happened to Jalen Hurts? Here's why Eagles QB is not playing today vs Commanders

Jalen Hurts is not playing in the Philadelphia Eagles' Week 18 matchup against the Washington Commanders, as the team has opted to rest him and several other key starters ahead of the playoffs. Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts walks in a tunnel before an NFL football game against the Washington Commanders on Sunday, Jan. 4, 2026, in Philadelphia.(AP)

The Eagles have already secured a postseason berth and currently sit as the No. 3 seed in the NFC. While a path to the No. 2 seed still exists, it would require both a win and help from another game, making the upside limited. With the playoffs looming, Philadelphia chose to prioritize health over seeding.

Is Jalen Hurts injured?

No. Hurts is healthy and is not dealing with any reported injury. His absence is purely precautionary.

Backup quarterback Tanner McKee is starting in Hurts’ place, a common Week 18 strategy for playoff-bound teams, especially against a Washington team that has struggled this season. The Eagles are also resting several offensive stars, including Saquon Barkley, AJ Brown, and DeVonta Smith, while a handful of other players are sidelined with minor injuries.

"At the end of the day, it's not a guarantee that we can get to two seed, but I can rest the starters," Head Coach Nick Sirianni said on Saturday. "Just thought that was the best thing for our football team right there. Feel really good about the guys that are going to go in there and play."

"Obviously, you can't rest everybody, and so we've had a good week of practice. We're going in there to try to win the game with some guys that haven't played a ton of snaps on offense and defense but obviously have contributed. Just felt like that was the best thing for the football team for this week and moving forward."

Full list of Eagles inactives:

DT Jalen Carter

LB Nakobe Dean

G Landon Dickerson

S Marcus Epps

TE Dallas Goedert

T Lane Johnson

OLB Jaelan Phillips

Full list of Commanders inactives:

QB Jayden Daniels

QB Marcus Mariota

QB Sam Hartman

RB Chase Edmonds

T Laremy Tunsil

DE Jalyn Holmes

DT Sheldon Day