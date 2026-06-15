What happened to Mitch McConnell? Former Senate GOP leader's office shares major health update after hospitalization

Mitch McConnell's office confirmed on Sunday that the 84-year-old senator was admitted to a hospital earlier in the day. However, no details about his condition or the reason for the hospitalization were immediately released.

A statement issued by Mitch McConnell spokesperson David Popp said the senator is "receiving excellent care" at the hospital. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)(AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

A statement issued by McConnell spokesperson David Popp said the senator is "receiving excellent care."

The hospitalization comes just months after McConnell spent more than a week in a hospital for "flu-like symptoms." He was discharged in February and later resumed Senate duties.

Read more: Meet the Republicans defying Donald Trump

Hospitalization renews focus on McConnell's health

The Kentucky republican is one of the longest-serving figures in modern American politics. In recent years, McConnell has faced several health challenges.

The Kentucky senator has experienced multiple falls in recent years. In March 2023, he suffered a concussion and a rib fracture after a fall, forcing him to step away from Senate business for several weeks. In 2019, he fractured his shoulder after a fall at home and has also suffered from cuts on his face throughout the six years.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} He also experienced two widely publicized freezing episodes during press conferences in 2023. The incidents have raised questions about his health and fitness for office. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He also experienced two widely publicized freezing episodes during press conferences in 2023. The incidents have raised questions about his health and fitness for office. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} In November of the same year, McConnell resigned from his long-standing role as chairman of the Senate Republican Conference, despite being cleared by the US Capitol physician. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In November of the same year, McConnell resigned from his long-standing role as chairman of the Senate Republican Conference, despite being cleared by the US Capitol physician. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} However, McConnell has continued to serve in the Senate and has remained active in legislative matters. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} However, McConnell has continued to serve in the Senate and has remained active in legislative matters. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Earlier this year, he returned to work after recovering from the illness that led to his February hospitalization. His office then said his prognosis was positive and that he was working from home on the doctor's advice. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Earlier this year, he returned to work after recovering from the illness that led to his February hospitalization. His office then said his prognosis was positive and that he was working from home on the doctor's advice. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The statement concluded, "He is in regular contact with his staff and looks forward to returning to Senate business." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The statement concluded, "He is in regular contact with his staff and looks forward to returning to Senate business." {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Read more: Mitch McConnell health update: Kentucky Senator's team addresses concerns after latest fall

End of a political era approaches

McConnell has represented Kentucky in the Senate since 1985 and is the longest-serving Senate party leader in US history.

He led Senate Republicans from 2007 until stepping down from leadership in 2025. During his tenure, he played a central role in shaping the federal judiciary, tax policy and Republican legislative strategy.

However, McConnell, who is no longer the Senate's leader, has frequently clashed with the president during Trump's second term.

The Trump administration's announcement on May 18th of a $1.8 billion fund to compensate victims of government "lawfare" (a slush fund for allies) was one such instance where McConnell showed his disapproval. "Utterly stupid, morally wrong," he called the slush fund.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

(This is a developing story)

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shirin Gupta ...Read More Shirin Gupta is a content producer with the Hindustan Times. She covers everything between politics, entertainment and sports at the US desk. Shirin got interested in political journalism during her time as a web editor at her college newspaper NCC News in Syracuse when she first started seeing the effects of national politics in life of her fellow colleagues. Shirin has worked on a wide range of fast-moving and developing stories locally when she was at NCC editing accessible reports for the audience. Her current role requires her to track real-time updates, verify information and present balanced coverage across diverse beats. Covering US politics from an international newsroom perspective has further deepened her understanding of how domestic decisions can have far-reaching global consequences. With a keen interest in international affairs, Shirin continues to build her expertise in geopolitics, policy shifts, and cross-border developments. She aims to learn and evolve her reporting in matters of geopolitics and international issues. Outside the newsroom Shirin writes about books and music for her personal blog. She is an avid consumer of pop culture and reveres literature. Read Less

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON