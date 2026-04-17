What happened to Taylor Momsen? 'The Pretty Reckless' singer's spider bite hospitalization leaves fans concerned

Taylor Momsen, the lead singer of the rock band The Pretty Reckless, who has been touring Mexico with AC/DC, had to be hospitalized after being bitten by what she described as a "venomous spider."

What happened to Taylor Momsen?

Taylor Momsen performs with Foo Fighters at the MusiCares Person of the Year gala honoring Mariah Carey in Los Angeles on January 30.(REUTERS)

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Momsen shared the details of the incident on her Instagram account. She revealed that she suffered a spider bite a day before performing the opening set for AC/DC's Power Up Tour on Tuesday, April 15.

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Momsen said she had a swollen area on her leg with red patches, and she got them examined by a doctor. She went on to perform in Mexico City despite the spider bite.

"Hospital today, show tomorrow, poisonous spiders are NO BUENO 🕷️🕷️but the show must go on, see you tomorrow Mexico City!" she wrote in the caption of the post.

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{{^usCountry}} In a follow-up update, she revealed that the spider bite injury was far more serious than what her fans initially assumed. It got complicated and she had to be admitted to a hospital for one day in Mexico City. She shared another video of her leg from the hospital where the red wounds were worse. It also included a selfie from the hospital. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In a follow-up update, she revealed that the spider bite injury was far more serious than what her fans initially assumed. It got complicated and she had to be admitted to a hospital for one day in Mexico City. She shared another video of her leg from the hospital where the red wounds were worse. It also included a selfie from the hospital. {{/usCountry}}

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"Or I just spend the night in the hospital…thank you to the amazing doctors who, well, they know," she captioned the post.

Notably, the 'Batgirl' mention in the earlier post was a reference to an incident from late May 2024 when Momsen was bitten by a bat in Sevilla, Spain. Coincidentally, she was performing with AC/DC then, as well.

Fans Express Concern For Taylor Momsen

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Taylor Momsen is a hugely popular figure in the rock music scene and boasts a two-million-strong followers base on Instagram. On her two updates, the 32-year-old has received an overwhelming outpouring of wishes in comments that continues come more than 48 hours after she first posted them.

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“I thought that was a tattoo, but holy shit! I thought my spider bite from my arm was bad!" one fan said.

“Oh my South America isn't a joke get well soon and if you get super powers remember your biggest fan in Carlton,” wrote another.

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“That looks horrible. Glad you are better. Now go rock your ass off,” said another.

“Feel better. I hope you don’t get bit by anything else. I hope you can keep an eye out for bats at MetLife in September,” joked another.

AC/DC, with Taylor Momsen opening, performer three sets at Mexico City's Estadio GNP Seguros on April 7, 11 and 15, as part of their 2026 Latin America leg of Power Up Tour.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shamik Banerjee ...Read More Shamik is a journalist covering the United States for Hindustan Times. He has more than four years of experience reporting on US politics, sports, and major breaking stories across fast-moving cycles. He previously worked at Times Now and Sportskeeda, building strong newsroom instincts and digital storytelling skills. At HT.com, he focuses on day-to-day coverage of US political developments while also handling high-impact stories that demand speed, accuracy, clarity, and context under pressure. Shamik has extensive experience covering NFL game days over the past two years, coordinating live updates, analysis, and explainers. He is particularly drawn to large news moments such as US elections and the Super Bowl, where he thrives at the news desk working alongside the team. He holds degrees in Media Studies from Jamia Millia Islamia and English Literature from Jadavpur University. Before entering journalism, he briefly worked in digital marketing and political consultancy roles. Currently a Senior Content Producer at HT Digital, he is driven by curiosity, discipline, and a constant desire to explore new and obscure topics. Outside work, he enjoys reading, films, sports, and learning continuously. Read Less

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