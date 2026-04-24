What happened to Tom Kean Jr.? GOP Rep's absence from Capitol Hill sparks concerns about his health

New Jersey GOP Rep. Tom Kean Jr. has remained absent from Capitol Hill for weeks. His team has attributed the disappearance to unspecified “health issues”.

New Jersey GOP Rep. Tom Kean Jr. has been absent from Capitol Hill for weeks due to health issues, missing over 50 votes.(AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib, file)(AP)

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According to a report by the New York Post, Kean has not voted in the House since early March and has missed more than 50 votes. Kean is, however, posting occasional updates on social media about legislative work.

Kean wasn't on Capitol Hill for votes on Wednesday of last week, but he did post on social media about two of his measures passing committee.

Read more: Why US stock market is down today. Analyst gives ‘world in limbo’ warning amid Iran war

‘Radio silence’ raises questions in Congress

The long absence has garnered notice owing to the lack of direct communication. According to Politico, fellow Republicans from New Jersey, such as Chris Smith and Jeff Van Drew, have said they have been unable to get in touch with Kean, calling the situation “radio silence.”

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{{^usCountry}} A consultant for Kean told Politico that the congressman is dealing with health issues and appreciates public support. He further told Politico that he is expected to return to a “regular full schedule very soon.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A consultant for Kean told Politico that the congressman is dealing with health issues and appreciates public support. He further told Politico that he is expected to return to a “regular full schedule very soon.” {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Given the competitive district he represents, Kean's absence has also sparked worries about the midterm elections. According to GovTrack data, Kean, a member of the House for two terms, had an almost flawless attendance record until earlier this year. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Given the competitive district he represents, Kean's absence has also sparked worries about the midterm elections. According to GovTrack data, Kean, a member of the House for two terms, had an almost flawless attendance record until earlier this year. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Read more: Three Iranian-flagged tankers in Asian waters intercepted by US: Report Tight House margins {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Read more: Three Iranian-flagged tankers in Asian waters intercepted by US: Report Tight House margins {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The GOP leadership finds it challenging to manage difficult votes like the extension of Section 702 of the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act due to the narrow Republican majority in the House. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The GOP leadership finds it challenging to manage difficult votes like the extension of Section 702 of the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act due to the narrow Republican majority in the House. {{/usCountry}}

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There are now 212 Democrats, 217 Republicans (plus one independent who aligns with the GOP), and five open seats in the House.

The House has already dealt with unexplained absences that went unnoticed. For instance, former Representative Kay Granger (R-Texas), who had been missing for months, was found in a memory care-focused retirement facility in 2024.

Rep. Neal Dunn (R-Fla.), who is known to have a terminal illness, was also predicted to be "dead by June," according to a statement made by President Trump last month.

Rep. David Scott (D-Ga.) also became the fifth member of the House to pass away while serving in Congress since early 2025 while running for reelection.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shirin Gupta ...Read More Shirin Gupta is a content producer with the Hindustan Times. She covers everything between politics, entertainment and sports at the US desk. Shirin got interested in political journalism during her time as a web editor at her college newspaper NCC News in Syracuse when she first started seeing the effects of national politics in life of her fellow colleagues. Shirin has worked on a wide range of fast-moving and developing stories locally when she was at NCC editing accessible reports for the audience. Her current role requires her to track real-time updates, verify information and present balanced coverage across diverse beats. Covering US politics from an international newsroom perspective has further deepened her understanding of how domestic decisions can have far-reaching global consequences. With a keen interest in international affairs, Shirin continues to build her expertise in geopolitics, policy shifts, and cross-border developments. She aims to learn and evolve her reporting in matters of geopolitics and international issues. Outside the newsroom Shirin writes about books and music for her personal blog. She is an avid consumer of pop culture and reveres literature. Read Less

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