Why US stock market is down today. Analyst gives ‘world in limbo’ warning amid Iran war

US markets slipped Thursday as rising geopolitical tensions and mixed corporate earnings weighed on investor sentiment, pulling Wall Street back from record highs. Futures tied to the S&P 500 Index and Nasdaq 100 Index dropped about 0.3% before the opening bell, signaling a retreat after a strong rally. By midday trading, the Dow Jones Industrial Average had fallen roughly 0.8%, while the Nasdaq slid more than 1%, reversing some of its recent record-setting momentum. Investors monitor stock market prices in Kuala Lumpur August 9, 2006 (REUTERS)

Why is the stock market down today At the heart of the downturn is uncertainty around the Strait of Hormuz and the broader US-Iran standoff. While President Donald Trump extended a ceasefire earlier this week, there is still no clear path forward for negotiations.

Iran has refused to return to talks while a US naval blockade remains in place, and tensions have intensified after reported interceptions of Iranian-linked oil tankers. Energy markets reacted swiftly, with Brent crude jumping above $100 a barrel and continuing to fluctuate amid fears of supply disruptions.

‘World in limbo’ Joshua Mahony, chief market analyst at Scope Markets, warned: “In what began as a military conflict, we now appear to have entered a period where both sides believe they can wage war by cutting supply routes and inflicting both economic and political damage on their opponent,”

“This leaves the world in limbo, with businesses around the globe weighing up the potential damage being done with each day that passes.”

Oil surge adds pressure Rising oil prices have added another layer of concern for investors. Brent crude climbed as high as $105 during the session, reflecting fears that tanker traffic through the Gulf could remain restricted.

Higher energy costs are already hitting sectors like airlines, where margins are sensitive to fuel prices. The uncertainty around shipping routes has amplified concerns about global supply chains and inflation.

Tesla, tech stocks drag markets Earnings season has also played a key role in Thursday’s pullback, with Tesla among the biggest drags. The stock fell more than 3% despite posting better-than-expected quarterly results, as investors focused on rising spending plans.

“You should expect to see a very significant increase in capital expenditures,” Elon Musk told investors, “but I think well justified for a substantially increased future revenue stream.”

Tesla said it plans to spend over $25 billion in 2026 as it expands into artificial intelligence, robotics, and self-driving technology.

Dan Coatsworth of AJ Bell noted: “The market doesn’t seem to be overly disturbed by Elon Musk’s warning of big spending on AI, self-driving taxis, robots and a big new chip factory,”

“At this point many shareholders are along for the ride, and Tesla needs to grow in these areas to justify a stock market status which belies its core focus as a car maker.”

Beyond Tesla, several major companies delivered mixed signals. International Business Machines declined sharply despite beating expectations, as concerns grew about AI disrupting its software business. Honeywell International also fell, citing the Middle East conflict as a drag on revenue.

Meanwhile, ServiceNow plunged nearly 18% amid fears of AI competition, even after meeting analyst forecasts.