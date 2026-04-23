US intercepts three Iranian-flagged tankers near India, Malaysia, Sri Lanka: Report

At least three Iranian-flagged tankers in Asian waters were intercepted by the US military on Wednesday, as part of Washington’s ongoing blockade efforts in the Strait of Hormuz. The vessels were redirected away from their positions near India, Malaysia and Sri Lanka, Reuters reported, citing shipping and security sources. The closure of the strait has disrupted about a fifth of global oil and gas supplies. (File Image/AP)

One of the vessels, the Iranian-flagged Deep Sea supertanker, was partially loaded with crude oil and was last detected on its public tracking system off the Malaysian coast about a week ago, based on ship tracking data from MarineTraffic and source reports.

Another ship, the smaller Iranian-flagged Sevin, which can carry up to 1 million barrels and was about 65 per cent full, was also intercepted. Tracking data indicated it was last spotted off Malaysia roughly a month earlier.

A third vessel, the Iranian-flagged supertanker Dorena, was also intercepted. It was fully loaded with around 2 million barrels of crude oil and had last been seen near the southern coast of India three days prior, according to the same sources and MarineTraffic data.

US Central Command said in a post on X on Wednesday that the tanker Dorena is being escorted by a US Navy destroyer in the Indian Ocean after it allegedly tried to breach the blockade.

There are few signs of progress in peace talks between the US and Iran, as tensions at sea continue to escalate and both sides remain divided over proposed terms. In response to the blockade, Iran said on Wednesday that it had seized two container ships attempting to leave the Strait of Hormuz after opening fire on them.

The closure of the strait has disrupted about a fifth of global oil and gas supplies. With prices hovering around $100 per barrel, the ongoing disruption has fueled a wider global energy crisis.

According to Reuters, which cited US and Indian shipping sources as well as Western maritime security officials, the US Navy has redirected at least three more Iranian-flagged oil tankers in recent days.

US Central Command also said that American forces have instructed 31 vessels to turn around or return to port as part of the blockade against Iran.

(With inputs from Reuters)