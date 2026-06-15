What has Trump told JD Vance about his political future? VP reveals new details on 2028 talks

Vice President JD Vance has revealed that President Donald Trump is "very supportive" of whatever he ultimately decides about a potential 2028 presidential run, though the two have not yet discussed the matter in any great detail. JD Vance says Trump would support whatever decision he makes about 2028. (X/@RedLineReportt)

What Trump has been saying While Vance has not made any decisions, he told CBS News he is confident that President Donald Trump will back him whatever he chooses.

“I have no doubt that the president of the United States is going to be very supportive of anything that I ultimately decide to do,” Vance said. “But we really just haven't talked about what that thing will be.”

Vance said he never raises the topic of his future with Trump, but noted the president brings it up on his own. “I never bring it up. But sure, the president brings it up a lot, sometimes publicly, sometimes privately. You know, the president's a political animal. He loves this stuff. He's very fascinated by it,” Vance said, per CBS News.

When asked if Trump is actively pushing him to seek the GOP nomination, Vance described their talks as casual and open-ended. "It's not positive or negative. It's just … he kind of talks about it, like, 'What's gonna happen,' you know? 'How do we make sure that we're successful? What does that mean for the future?' It's more of a conversation like that," he said. “So, we talk about it, but not in any great detail. Because, again, I think both of us are focused on the here-and-now."

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Vance says he is focused on the job he has Speaking to “CBS Sunday Morning” in an interview that aired on June 14, Vance said a potential 2028 run is not something he is actively thinking about right now, per CBS News.

“Usha and I will absolutely sit down and talk about what comes next for our family,” Vance told CBS. “The way I make decisions is, I try not to make them until I absolutely must.”

He said the family conversation will come after the 2026 midterm results are in. For now, Vance made clear he is not “sitting around figuring out whether I'm going to run for president,” per CBS News.

He also stressed that ambitions about future roles should never come in the way of his current job. “I really don't ever want my thought about a future job, whether it's president or anything else, to make me a worse vice president. And the way to do that is to keep my attention on the job I have right now,” he said.

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Who else is in the 2028 picture? Vance is widely seen within the Republican Party as one of the top potential 2028 contenders. Other names being discussed by GOP insiders include Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth, Sen Ted Cruz of Texas, Sen Josh Hawley of Missouri and media personality Tucker Carlson, according to reports.

Vance served two years as Ohio's senator before Trump selected him as his running mate in 2024. He is also a Marine Corps veteran and a Yale Law School graduate.