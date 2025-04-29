What is a 401(k)? Dave Ramsey delivers a blunt wake-up call on retirement planning

With economic uncertainty, rising inflation, and growing concerns about Social Security’s future, Americans are more focused than ever on retirement planning. But according to personal finance expert Dave Ramsey, many are still getting it wrong — and relying too heavily on one popular savings vehicle: the 401(k), as reported by TheStreet. Personal financial expert Dave Ramsey claims that many people are still making mistakes and depending too much on the 401(k), a common savings vehicle.(X/ @DaveRamsey)

Also read: Inflation in 2024-25 in four charts | Number Theory

Understanding the 401(k)

A 401(k) is a workplace retirement savings plan that allows employees to contribute a portion of their salary before taxes, with taxes paid upon withdrawal in retirement. Employers often offer matching contributions, making it an attractive and widely used option. Yet despite its popularity, Ramsey argues that a 401(k) alone is not enough to secure a financially stable retirement — and the way many people use it could be costing them in the long run.

Don’t stop at the 401(k)

Ramsey’s warning isn’t about avoiding 401(k)s altogether. In fact, he encourages workers to contribute enough to get their full employer match — calling it “free money.” The concern lies in stopping there. Too many Americans, he says, contribute only to their 401(k) and assume they’re set for retirement. That assumption, Ramsey warns, can be dangerous.

"They guess! They put a blindfold on and played 'Pin the Tail on the 401(k)!'" Ramsey writes in his book ''Dave Ramsey's Complete Guide to Money.'

“That's a bad plan. This stuff is too important to ignore or leave to chance,” he adds.

Ramsey points out that 401(k) plans often offer limited investment options and higher fees than alternative retirement accounts. Additionally, since withdrawals are taxed in retirement, the long-term tax burden can be significant — especially for those who expect to be in a higher income bracket later in life.

The IRA alternative

Ramsey advocates a two-pronged approach: first, contribute to the 401(k) up to the employer match, then shift focus to a Roth IRA — a retirement account funded with after-tax dollars that allows for tax-free withdrawals in retirement. Roth IRAs typically offer a wider selection of investment options, more control, and future tax advantages that can dramatically impact total retirement income.

For Ramsey, the Roth IRA isn’t just a smart option — it’s a critical piece of a well-rounded retirement plan. And he urges Americans to take advantage of it early, especially younger workers who can benefit from decades of tax-free growth.

Retirement

The heart of Ramsey’s message is this: most Americans are not saving enough. The average person will not be able to retire comfortably on Social Security alone, and without a strong personal savings plan in place, the golden years could turn into a financial struggle.

He recommends saving at least 15% of gross income toward retirement, spread across tax-advantaged accounts like 401(k)s and Roth IRAs, and invested in a mix of growth-focused mutual funds. Consistency, discipline, and diversification are key.

A call to action

As retirement planning becomes more complex and uncertain, Ramsey’s warning lands at a critical time. With millions of Americans nearing retirement without sufficient savings, the need for informed, intentional planning has never been greater.