What is cashless bail? Trump signs executive orders to end ‘dangerous’ policy

President Donald Trump signed two executive orders on Monday, aimed at ending what he called “dangerous” cashless bail practices across the United States, per CBS. One order targets the nation broadly, while the second focuses directly on Washington, D.C., where such policies have been in place for decades. US President Donald Trump wears a 'Trump Was Right About Everything!' hat as he makes an announcement in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington, D.C.(REUTERS File)

What is cashless bail?

Cashless bail lets certain defendants avoid jail by simply agreeing to show up at their work — theoretically a fairer system for low-income individuals. Judges evaluate risk instead of requiring money. Supporters say it removes wealth-based discrimination, while critics argue it lessens the incentive for court attendance and may compromise public safety.

Federal crackdown via funding

The broader order instructs Attorney General Pam Bondi to identify states and cities that use cashless bail and then examine whether they should lose federal funds or contracts. The White House said in an official release that this move is intended to “protect Americans” by ensuring local governments take pretrial detention more seriously.

The second order is aimed squarely at Washington, D.C., a city Trump has often criticized for its justice system. Federal agencies will now be encouraged to pursue charges that keep defendants in custody when possible. Officials may also review D.C. police policies that allow non-monetary release. According to the White House, the District could risk losing certain types of federal support if changes are not made.

Trump framed the move as part of his broader law-and-order agenda heading into the 2026 midterm elections. By going after jurisdictions that lean Democratic, such as D.C., New York, and Illinois, Trump is signaling that bail reform will remain a centerpiece of his campaign message.

The debate over cashless bail is not new. New Jersey, New York, and Illinois have seen intense fights on the issue, with mixed public reactions. Opponents argue that the policy fuels crime, while advocates insist it makes the justice system more equal, according to Reuters. With these new orders, the federal government is now stepping directly into the fight.

FAQs

What is the meaning of cashless bail?

Cashless bail means a defendant is released before trial without paying money. Instead, they promise to appear in court on the given date.

What is the meaning of non-cash bail?

Non-cash bail is another term for cashless bail. It relies on conditions like check-ins or monitoring instead of money.

What is the point of cash bail?

Cash bail is meant to ensure defendants return to court. It requires them to deposit money as a guarantee.

What are the dangers of cash bail?

Cash bail can keep poor people in jail for minor charges. Critics also say it creates unequal justice based on wealth.