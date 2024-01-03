What is Claudine Gay’s net worth? Ex-Harvard president will continue to earn nearly $900K a year

Former Harvard president Claudine Gay, who stepped down from her position on January 2 amid a plagiarism and anti-Semitism row, is expected to continue to earn nearly $900,000 a year. Gay will now reportedly return to a position as a regular faculty member. Claudine Gay testifies before the House Education and Workforce Committee at the Rayburn House Office Building on December 5, 2023 in Washington, DC (Photo by Kevin Dietsch / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / AFP)(AFP)

Before she became president six months ago, Gay earned $879,079 as a Faculty of Arts and Sciences Dean in 2021, and $824,068 in 2020, records published by the university revealed, according to New York Post. Her new position has not been specified as of now.

According to the Harvard Crimson, Gay’s predecessor Lawrence Bacow earned $1.3 million annually.

Meanwhile, Alan M. Garber will serve as Harvard's interim president after Gay’s resignation. Garber joined Harvard, his alma mater, as many as 12 years ago. He serves multiple roles at the institution.

What is Claudine Gay’s net worth?

Claudine Gay’s exact net worth is hard to estimate. However, according to Times Now, it is estimated to be around $5 million. Another website called Hooke said as of 2024, her net worth is estimated to be between $5 million to $14 million.

Claudine Gay resigns

“It is with a heavy heart but a deep love for Harvard that I write to share that I will be stepping down as president,” 53-year-old Gay wrote in her resignation following the mounting pressure on her to step down.

“[I]t has become clear that it is in the best interests of Harvard for me to resign so that our community can … focus on the institution rather than any individual,” she added.

Gay claimed in her resignation letter that she had been subject to racism amid the scandal. “It has been distressing to have doubt cast on my commitments to confronting hate and to upholding scholarly rigor—two bedrock values that are fundamental to who I am—and frightening to be subjected to personal attacks and threats fueled by racial animus,” she said.

She added, “I considered myself particularly blessed by the opportunity to serve people from around the world who saw in my presidency a vision of Harvard that aﬃrmed their sense of belonging—their sense that Harvard welcomes people of talent and promise, from every background imaginable, to learn from and grow with one another."