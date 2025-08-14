What is Ghislaine Maxwell's net worth? All about Jeffrey Epstein aide's assets and ‘secret’ husband

President Donald Trump would commit a “huge error” if he were to pardon convicted sex trafficker Ghislaine Maxwell, stated late Jeffrey Epstein abuse survivor Haley Robson. Ghislaine Maxwell and Jeffrey Epstein in an undated photo. During her arrest in 2020, Maxwell claimed to have a net worth of between $3.5 and $4 million.(AFP)

“I don’t think Ghislaine has anything to say. I think it’s all rubbish. I think it’s dishonesty. It’s a huge mistake for her to have the move in the first place, if you pardon her, they’ll be making a huge error,” Robson stated in an interview with CNN.

In a Newsmax interview earlier this month, Trump claimed he had not been approached about a pardon for Maxwell, who is serving 20 years in prison on sex trafficking charges.

Trump said, “I'm allowed to do it,” when asked if he would offer mercy to Maxwell, the British socialite and Epstein's longstanding partner, in exchange for her testimony.

Last month, Maxwell was surreptitiously moved to a Texas prison camp from a federal jail in Florida.

In July, Maxwell appeared for two interviews with Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche in Tallahassee, Florida, as the Trump administration came under immense pressure to make more Epstein-related materials public.

House Judiciary Democrats launched a probe after Maxwell was transferred to Federal Prison Camp Bryan in Texas, claiming the transfer gives “the strong appearance that it is attempting to cover up the full extent of the relationship between Trump and Epstein, who died by suicide in 2019 in New York as he awaited trial.”

What is Ghislaine Maxwell's net worth?

Maxwell's wealth is still difficult to confirm. She was a daughter of the late publishing magnate Robert Maxwell and was raised in a wealthy family. The 'opaque' character of her finances has been mentioned several times in judicial hearings.

Maxwell “is a flight risk”, stated Judge Alison Nathan said during her bail hearings, adding that she is using secret monies.

According to reports, she received more than US$20 million (about £14.8 million) from Epstein-controlled offshore accounts from 2007 to 2011. This includes money from the sale of expensive real estate, like a townhouse in New York that fetched approximately US$15 million (about £11.1 million). Despite the fact that these transactions indicate significant financial activity, her present assets are not clearly recorded.

Fox Business claims that even though she inherited money from her father, whose fortune peaked at $1.9 billion, the 1991 fall of his enterprise left a large portion of that estate shackled.

Ghislaine Maxwell's statement on her net worth; Who is her alleged ‘secret’ husband?

During her arrest in 2020, Maxwell claimed to have a net worth of between $3.5 and $4 million.

When taking into consideration offshore accounts and assets held in trusts, many of which are purportedly connected to her secret husband, Scott Borgerson, a forensic accountant who worked with the FBI testified that her actual net worth was roughly $20 million.

Although the precise sources were not disclosed, Maxwell and Borgerson claimed a combined net worth of $22.5 million in assets at bail hearings.

In 2020, US prosecutors disclosed that Maxwell had made a reference to a spouse in order to buy a property in New Hampshire. The house, which was purchased through a limited liability company (LLC) for about US$1 million (roughly £0.7 million) in cash, sparked suspicion since the buyer was unidentified, according to TIME.

Borgerson is reportedly a tech businessman and member of the Council on Foreign Relations. According to reports, Borgerson put a mansion in Massachusetts worth US$7 million (about £5.2 million) on the market in order to raise money for Maxwell's legal defense fund.

Borgerson and Maxwell, however, have not made their legal marriage publicly known.