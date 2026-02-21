What is Section 122? Trump announces new 10% global tariff after Supreme Court ruling
After the Supreme Court struck down his emergency tariffs, President Donald Trump announced a new 10% global tariff under Section 122.
After the Supreme Court of the United States struck down key tariffs imposed under emergency powers, President Donald Trump announced new trade action.
Speaking at a briefing, Trump said, "Today I will sign an order to impose a 10% global tariff under section 122.”
What is section 122?
The section 122 law allows a US president to impose tariffs of up to 15% for a period of 150 days to deal with what it describes as “large and serious United States balance-of-payments deficits.” This situation happens when a country imports far more goods than it exports, creating a trade deficit.
After the 150-day period ends, the tariffs can remain in place only if Congress approves them.
Unlike some other trade laws that require a formal investigation before higher tariffs can be imposed, Section 122 does not require advance review. This means the president can act quickly and put new tariffs on imports without delay.
