Edit Profile
crown
Subscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in

    What is Section 122? Trump announces new 10% global tariff after Supreme Court ruling

    After the Supreme Court struck down his emergency tariffs, President Donald Trump announced a new 10% global tariff under Section 122.

    Published on: Feb 21, 2026 12:32 AM IST
    By Khushi Arora
    Share
    Share via
    • facebook
    • twitter
    • linkedin
    • whatsapp
    Copy link
    • copy link

    After the Supreme Court of the United States struck down key tariffs imposed under emergency powers, President Donald Trump announced new trade action.

    What Is Section 122? Trump moves to impose 10% Global tariff (Bloomberg)
    What Is Section 122? Trump moves to impose 10% Global tariff (Bloomberg)

    Speaking at a briefing, Trump said, "Today I will sign an order to impose a 10% global tariff under section 122.”

    What is section 122?

    The section 122 law allows a US president to impose tariffs of up to 15% for a period of 150 days to deal with what it describes as “large and serious United States balance-of-payments deficits.” This situation happens when a country imports far more goods than it exports, creating a trade deficit.

    After the 150-day period ends, the tariffs can remain in place only if Congress approves them.

    Unlike some other trade laws that require a formal investigation before higher tariffs can be imposed, Section 122 does not require advance review. This means the president can act quickly and put new tariffs on imports without delay.

    • Khushi Arora
      ABOUT THE AUTHOR
      Khushi Arora

      Khushi Arora is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times, where she writes for the US Desk, covering everything happening in the United States, while maintaining quality and delivering impactful stories across all beats. She previously worked at Zee News for over a year where she explored multiple beats including News Desk, Education and Lifestyle. With a background in English Literature, Khushi blends sharp research with thoughtful storytelling, shaping stories that go beyond headlines and bring clarity and credibility to every piece she writes. Beyond the newsroom, she enjoys reading, watching cinema and loves having long conversations about books, films and everything in between.Read More

    recommendedIcon
    Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics along with Horoscope 2026.
    News/World News/Us News/What Is Section 122? Trump Announces New 10% Global Tariff After Supreme Court Ruling
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    • edge-insights-logo
    © 2026 HindustanTimes