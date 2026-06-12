What is the '8647' marking on grounds of National Mall in Washington? Investigation underway

Federal authorities launched an investigation Thursday after a large "8647" marking appeared on the grounds of the National Mall near the World War II Memorial in Washington, DC. The unusual display was first observed by a Reuters photographer from atop the Washington Monument. Federal authorities are investigating a large "8647" marking discovered on the National Mall in Washington, DC, ahead of the Great American State Fair. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker / Getty Images via AFP) (Getty Images via AFP)

The incident occurs as activities commemorating the 250th anniversary of US independence are scheduled to take place at the National Mall in the upcoming weeks.

President Donald Trump has personally invested in renovating the area, including the painting of the Reflecting Pool which is near the Lincoln Memorial.

The National Mall will host a 16-day "Great American State Fair" starting on June 25.

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How did the “8647” appear on the grass? The US Department of the Interior described the incident as "deranged vandalism." They said that the US Park Police would investigate and pursue those responsible.

A spokesperson said, “Any threat against the president is taken very seriously by the Department, and our U.S. Park Police will investigate this incident and hold ​those responsible accountable.”

Officials have not yet determined how the marking was created. Investigators collected grass samples after noticing sections of brown grass forming the numbers against the surrounding green turf.

US Park Police, along with members of the National Guard, responded to the area shortly after the discovery. Authorities said the cause of the grass discoloration remains unknown and laboratory testing is underway.

Authorities have not identified any suspects or announced whether criminal charges are expected.

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What does '8647' mean? The term "8647" has become a political slogan used by some critics of Trump.

The number combines "86," a slang expression commonly meaning to remove, reject or get rid of something, with "47," a reference to Trump as the 47th president of the United States.

8647ers generally describe it as a political protest or opposition. However, Trump allies and some federal officials have argued that the phrase can be interpreted as encouraging violence against the president.

A meaning to 8647 was first attached when former FBI Director James Comey posted a photograph showing seashells arranged to form the numbers "8647." Federal prosecutors later charged Comey, arguing the image constituted a threat to Trump. Comey removed the post and denied any violent intent. He has pledged to challenge the charges in court on free speech grounds.

(With Reuters inputs)