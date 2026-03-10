What is the WISA Act? How could it affect H-1B Visa holders and applicants? Explained

A new immigration bill in the United States, called the Welcoming International Success Act (WISA Act), is drawing attention after lawmakers introduced it to reverse several restrictions placed on the H-1B visa program during Donald Trump’s second term. The WISA Act, introduced in Congress, seeks to relax restrictions on the H-1B visa program established during Trump's presidency. (Unsplash)

The legislation, introduced in the US House of Representatives, aims to make it easier for American companies, universities and research institutions to hire highly skilled foreign workers by rolling back some of the tougher requirements imposed in 2025.

What does the WISA Act propose? The WISA Act is designed to reverse parts of Trump’s September 2025 immigration proclamation, which introduced strict wage rules and imposed a $100,000 fee on employers sponsoring H-1B workers.

Lawmakers behind the proposal say those restrictions created barriers for U.S. businesses and institutions that rely on international talent. Congresswoman Bonnie Watson Coleman, who introduced the bill, said the H-1B program helps connect US employers with global talent that supports economic growth.

She said, “Trump’s shortsighted proclamation has created significant barriers for US employers, universities, hospitals, and research institutions that rely on highly-skilled professionals.”

If passed, the WISA Act would remove or ease several of those restrictions, making it simpler for employers to sponsor highly skilled foreign workers in fields such as technology, engineering, medicine and scientific research.

Political debate over skilled immigration and H1B rules The proposed legislation comes amid growing debate in Washington over the future of the H-1B visa system and broader immigration policy.

While the WISA Act aims to make hiring skilled foreign workers easier, other proposals in Congress seek the opposite. For example, the EXILE Act, introduced by Republican lawmaker Greg Steube, proposes eliminating the H-1B program entirely by 2027 to prioritize American workers.

However, business groups and universities warn that limiting access to global talent could harm U.S. innovation and economic growth, particularly in sectors that face skill shortages.

Given that, the WISA Act is still in the early stages of the legislative process. Like all federal legislation, it must pass both chambers of Congress and be signed by the president before becoming law. Until then, the current H-1B rules remain in effect.