What is Trantifa? Alleged member of far-left trans movement uses flag pole to violently attack US man in shocking video

A shocking viral video shows a man being attacked by a person wearing all-black, with their face covered, while the victim was leaving the CIF State Championship at Veterans Memorial Stadium. The alleged victim shared the video on X, showing the suspect approaching and attacking him. He referred to the suspect as a Trantifa member. Alleged Trantifa uses flag pole to violently attack US man in shocking video (@OreoExpress screenshots/X)

The alleged victim, who goes by the name Oreo Express on X, wrote, “I was targeted and violently assaulted today by transtifa when me and my family were leaving the CIF State Championship @ Veterans Memorial Stadium.”

“This person called me out by name before striking me multiple times with their flag pole,” he added. “Fortunately I was able to pepper spray them and police had seen the incident and took the they/them into custody. Transtifa is violent.”

Later, another video that surfaced showed the suspect being arrested. The suspect was seen crying while being taken away by authorities. Collin Rugg shared the video on X, writing, “Transtifa" member starts crying while being arrested in California after assaulting a man with a transgender flag. The incident unfolded at the CIF State Championship, where male AB Hernandez is competing in girls' track.”

What is Trantifa?

Trantifa is a far-left trans movement that has been spreading across the United States. Several transgender activists involved in the movement have been accused ofintimidating and physically assaulting people who disagree with them, Newsweek reported previously.

Trantifa is a portmanteau of "transgender" and "Antifa” – the latter is a truncation of "anti-fascist" and a left-wing movement that became prominent in 2017. The antifa movement has been criticised by many prominent figures, including Donald Trump.

"Antifa's professed purpose is to vigorously oppose fascism," the Anti-Defamation League states. "While some extreme actors who claim to be affiliated with Antifa do engage in violence or vandalism at rallies and events, this is not the norm."

Trantifa is also believed to be a formalized group, which describes itself as "the transgender arm of Antifa” on its social media pages.