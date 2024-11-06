What links have Trump and his allies maintained with oil-rich Gulf states?

Since leaving office in 2021, former President Donald Trump and several of his allies have continued to engage with the most powerful and wealthy Gulf countries, forging multi-million dollar business deals and engaging in quiet, behind-the-scenes diplomacy. Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump waves as he walks with former first lady Melania Trump at an election night watch party at the Palm Beach Convention Center(AP)

Below are some of the meetings and deals forged between Trump, who has claimed victory in the 2024 presidential election, his allies and the Gulf:

Trump hosted Qatar's ruling emir and the UAE president separately at his Mar-a-Lago residence and private club in September on the sidelines of their official visits.

Several times since Trump left the White House, Jared Kushner, Trump's son-in-law, discussed U.S.-Saudi diplomacy with Saudi Arabia's crown prince and de-facto ruler Mohammed bin Salman, known as MBS. Kushner attended the 2022 soccer World Cup in Qatar.

