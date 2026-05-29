What Texas man allegedly said about Erika Kirk in TPUSA bomb threat case; see chilling remarks

A Texas man has been arrested after allegedly making violent threats against an upcoming Turning Point USA summit and posting comments about conservative commentator Erika Kirk, according to court documents cited by US media outlets.

During the investigation, authorities allegedly connected Wenske (L) to a January email sent to Turning Point USA that contained additional violent threats.(X, Getty Images via AFP)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Jacob Wenske, 26, was taken into custody on Wednesday and charged with two counts of making a terroristic threat causing public fear of serious bodily injury.

Alleged remarks about Erika Kirk

The case centers on threats tied to the Turning Point USA Women’s Leadership Summit, scheduled to take place from June 5 to 7 at the San Antonio Marriott Rivercenter.

Erika Kirk, widow of slain activist Charlie Kirk, is expected to speak at the event.

According to an arrest affidavit obtained by the San Antonio Express-News, Wenske allegedly left several threatening comments under a Facebook post promoting the summit.

“I know exactly where to bomb,” he allegedly wrote in response to the event announcement.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} Investigators also highlighted another remark allegedly posted by Wenske that read: “I can’t wait to be the valet for her escort,” referring to Erika Kirk. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Investigators also highlighted another remark allegedly posted by Wenske that read: “I can’t wait to be the valet for her escort,” referring to Erika Kirk. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Authorities reportedly considered the comment particularly alarming because Wenske had previously worked for a parking management company that offered valet services for hotels and large events. Earlier email threat allegedly linked to suspect {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Authorities reportedly considered the comment particularly alarming because Wenske had previously worked for a parking management company that offered valet services for hotels and large events. Earlier email threat allegedly linked to suspect {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} During the investigation, authorities allegedly connected Wenske to a January email sent to Turning Point USA that contained additional violent threats. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} During the investigation, authorities allegedly connected Wenske to a January email sent to Turning Point USA that contained additional violent threats. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} “Death to Erika Kirk and every single speaker there!” the email allegedly stated, according to the affidavit. The message also reportedly threatened bombings targeting Turning Point rallies and events while attacking “Christian nationalists.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Death to Erika Kirk and every single speaker there!” the email allegedly stated, according to the affidavit. The message also reportedly threatened bombings targeting Turning Point rallies and events while attacking “Christian nationalists.” {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Law enforcement officials said investigators linked the Facebook account and email address to Wenske using IP records, email data and phone information.

Also Read: Blake Wynn junks Erika Kirk boyfriend claims: ‘I feel bad for anyone…’

The affidavit also claimed that a review of Wenske’s online activity uncovered repeated hostile comments directed at Turning Point USA figures and supporters.

Security tightened ahead of summit

Following the threats, Turning Point USA reportedly increased security measures for the upcoming San Antonio event. According to reports, the organization arranged for additional police officers, private security personnel and bomb-sniffing dogs.

Wenske is currently being held at the Bexar County jail, with bail set at $120,000.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Authorities have not said whether any explosives were recovered or whether they believe the alleged threats progressed beyond online posts and emails.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Prakriti Deb ...Read More Prakriti Deb is a journalist at Hindustan Times Digital, where she is part of the US Desk. She works on stories related to American politics, crime, sports, entertainment and weather. She particularly enjoys covering political developments that have global ripples. Through her work, she aims to break down complex events in a way that feels simple and understandable. Before joining the Hindustan Times, she worked with The Indian Express Digital, where she covered world affairs. She holds a postgraduate degree in Mass Communication with a specialisation in Journalism, along with a bachelor’s degree in English Literature. Outside the newsroom, Prakriti enjoys travelling and stepping out of her comfort zone. She finds her sense of being through storytelling in all its forms, including conversations, painting, theatre, dance and photography. She appreciates discussions that challenge her perspective and help her see the world a little differently. Read Less

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON