What time will Trump's State of the Union address start Tuesday? Here's how to watch it live

President Donald Trump on Tuesday night will deliver the annual State of the Union (SOTU) address to a joint session of the US Congress. The address, delivered annually by US presidents, will see Trump deliver it for the first time in his second term. The Capitol on February 24 in Washington, DC. ahead of President Donald Trump's annual State of the Union address. (Getty Images via AFP)

The address will be iconic in many ways as a number of controversies are haunting the Trump administration in its wake. Dozens of Democrat lawmakers have called for a boycott of the SOTU address and will take part in a simultaneous program at the National Mall.

According to CNN, the theme of Trump's SOTU speech is “America at 250: Strong, Prosperous and Respected.” Here's everything you need to know about the timings of the SOTU address and where to watch it live.

When Is The SOTU Address? Across Different Time Zones The State of the Union address will begin at 9 p.m. ET on Tuesday night. It will be held at the US Capitol in a joint session of Congress. Here is when to watch the SOTU address across different time zones.

SOTU Address Across Time Zones Central Time (CT): 8:00 PM

Mountain Time (MT): 7:00 PM

Pacific Time (PT): 6:00 PM

Alaska Time (AKT): 5:00 PM

Hawaii Time (HST): 4:00 PM

State Of The Union Address: How To Watch It Live? The State of the Union address will stream live on the YouTube channel of the US Congress. It will also be broadcast live by most news channels, both on TV and on their YouTube channel.

What To Know About The State Of The Union Address The SOTU address is mandated by the US constitution which states that the President “shall from time to time give to the Congress Information of the State of the Union and recommend to their Consideration such Measures as he shall judge necessary and expedient.”

Notably, the first SOTU address was delivered by the first US President, George Washington, in 1790 at the Federal Hall in New York City. Notably, apart from delivering a speech, the SOTU address can be presented in writing, as well.

Notably, the State of the Union address is followed by a response from the party that is not in power. This year, the response to the SOTU will be delivered by Virginia Governor Abigail Spanberger.