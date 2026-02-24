What time will Trump's State of the Union address start Tuesday? Here's how to watch it live
Trump’s SOTU theme is “America at 250.” The address airs Tuesday at 9 p.m. ET from the US Capitol. Most news channels will stream it live.
President Donald Trump on Tuesday night will deliver the annual State of the Union (SOTU) address to a joint session of the US Congress. The address, delivered annually by US presidents, will see Trump deliver it for the first time in his second term.
The address will be iconic in many ways as a number of controversies are haunting the Trump administration in its wake. Dozens of Democrat lawmakers have called for a boycott of the SOTU address and will take part in a simultaneous program at the National Mall.
According to CNN, the theme of Trump's SOTU speech is “America at 250: Strong, Prosperous and Respected.” Here's everything you need to know about the timings of the SOTU address and where to watch it live.
When Is The SOTU Address? Across Different Time Zones
The State of the Union address will begin at 9 p.m. ET on Tuesday night. It will be held at the US Capitol in a joint session of Congress. Here is when to watch the SOTU address across different time zones.
SOTU Address Across Time Zones
Central Time (CT): 8:00 PM
Mountain Time (MT): 7:00 PM
Pacific Time (PT): 6:00 PM
Alaska Time (AKT): 5:00 PM
Hawaii Time (HST): 4:00 PM
State Of The Union Address: How To Watch It Live?
The State of the Union address will stream live on the YouTube channel of the US Congress. It will also be broadcast live by most news channels, both on TV and on their YouTube channel.
Also read: Trump's State of the Union address: Which guests and speakers are attending? All we know
What To Know About The State Of The Union Address
The SOTU address is mandated by the US constitution which states that the President “shall from time to time give to the Congress Information of the State of the Union and recommend to their Consideration such Measures as he shall judge necessary and expedient.”
Notably, the first SOTU address was delivered by the first US President, George Washington, in 1790 at the Federal Hall in New York City. Notably, apart from delivering a speech, the SOTU address can be presented in writing, as well.
Notably, the State of the Union address is followed by a response from the party that is not in power. This year, the response to the SOTU will be delivered by Virginia Governor Abigail Spanberger.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShamik Banerjee
Shamik is a journalist covering the United States for Hindustan Times. He has over four years of experience reporting on US politics, sports and major breaking news. He has previously worked at Times Now and Sportskeeda. At HT.com, he focuses on day-to-day coverage of US political developments while also handling high-impact stories that demand speed, accuracy, and context. Shamik has extensive experience covering NFL game days over the past two years. He is particularly drawn to large news moments such as US elections and the Super Bowl, where he thrives at the news desk. He holds degrees in Media Studies from Jamia Millia Islamia and English Literature from Jadavpur University. Before entering journalism, he briefly worked in digital marketing and political consultancy. Currently a Senior Content Producer at HT Digital, he is driven by curiosity and a constant desire to explore new and obscure topics. Outside work, he enjoys reading, films, and sports.Read More