What Trump's latest visa processing freeze means for FIFA World Cup 2026 attendees

US visa crackdown update: The State Department said on Wednesday that it was suspending the processing of immigrant visas from 75 countries, including some that will be participating in the 2026 FIFA World Cup hosted by the US and Mexico. Spokesman Tommy Pigott said that Washington would suspend visas based on nationality to bring an ‘end to the abuse of America’s immigration system'. A giant model of the official Trionda pro match ball for the FIFA 2026 World Cup is displayed inside the Adidas store in Manhattan (REUTERS)

"The Trump administration is bringing an end to the abuse of America's immigration system by those who would extract wealth from the American people," Pigott said. “Immigrant visa processing from these 75 countries will be paused while the State Department reassesses immigration processing procedures to prevent the entry of foreign nationals who would take welfare and public benefits.”

Which 75 countries are affected? Meanwhile, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt posted on X that the countries affected would include Somalia, Russia and Iran. She also linked to a Fox News article, which had a complete list.

Full list (as per Fox News) Afghanistan, Albania, Algeria, Antigua and Barbuda, Armenia, Azerbaijan, Bahamas, Bangladesh, Barbados, Belarus, Belize, Bhutan, Bosnia, Brazil, Burma, Cambodia, Cameroon, Cape Verde, Colombia, Cote d’Ivoire, Cuba, Democratic Republic of the Congo, Dominica, Egypt, Eritrea, Ethiopia, Fiji, Gambia, Georgia, Ghana, Grenada, Guatemala, Guinea, Haiti, Iran, Iraq, Jamaica, Jordan, Kazakhstan, Kosovo, Kuwait, Kyrgyzstan, Laos, Lebanon, Liberia, Libya, Macedonia, Moldova, Mongolia, Montenegro, Morocco, Nepal, Nicaragua, Nigeria, Pakistan, Republic of the Congo, Russia, Rwanda, Saint Kitts and Nevis, Saint Lucia, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Senegal, Sierra Leone, Somalia, South Sudan, Sudan, Syria, Tanzania, Thailand, Togo, Tunisia, Uganda, Uruguay, Uzbekistan and Yemen.

The State Department did not immediately release a full list of countries.

Will FIFA World Cup attendees be affected? AFP reported that the latest move does not affect tourist, business, or other visas, including for fans seeking to visit for this year's World Cup. The Trump administration, however, has vowed to vet all applicants' social media histories.

Foreign travelers planning to visit the US for the FIFA World Cup should ensure they have the correct documents, the State Department said.

“FIFA World Cup ticket holders who have not yet scheduled their visa appointment and are applying in a location where the next available appointment (as shown in the wait times on our website) falls after kick-off should wait to apply until FIFA PASS appointments become available in early 2026,” it stated in a release.

“FIFA World Cup ticket holders who already have a visa appointment scheduled before kick-off should proceed with that appointment. All visitors traveling to the United States are required to be in possession of passports that are valid for six months beyond the period of their intended stay in the United States, unless they are a citizen of an exempt country. For more details, visit the U.S. Customs and Border Protection website.”

"Foreign visitors from any of the 42 countries who participate in the Visa Waiver Program can apply using the Electronic System for Travel Authorization (ESTA)." Fans are required to have a valid US visitor visa (B1/B2).