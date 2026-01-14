US pauses visa processing for 75 countries, including Pakistan, Bangladesh

"The freeze will remain active until the US can ensure that new immigrants will not extract wealth from the American people," the state department's social media post read.

The move, part of Donald Trump’s latest immigration crackdown, comes as the State Department said it would pause immigrant visa processing for countries whose migrants “take welfare from the American people at unacceptable rates”.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt posted on X that the countries affected would include Somalia, whose people Trump has attacked in heated terms after immigrants were involved in a funding scandal in Minnesota, as well as Russia and Iran.

The full list of 75 countries part of Trump's latest move, according to Fox News, includes: Afghanistan, Albania, Algeria, Antigua and Barbuda, Armenia, Azerbaijan, Bahamas, Bangladesh, Barbados, Belarus, Belize, Bhutan, Bosnia, Brazil, Burma, Cambodia, Cameroon, Cape Verde, Colombia, Cote d’Ivoire, Cuba, Democratic Republic of the Congo, Dominica, Egypt, Eritrea, Ethiopia, Fiji, Gambia, Georgia, Ghana, Grenada, Guatemala, Guinea, Haiti, Iran, Iraq, Jamaica, Jordan, Kazakhstan, Kosovo, Kuwait, Kyrgyzstan, Laos, Lebanon, Liberia, Libya, Macedonia, Moldova, Mongolia, Montenegro, Morocco, Nepal, Nicaragua, Nigeria, Pakistan, Republic of the Congo, Russia, Rwanda, Saint Kitts and Nevis, Saint Lucia, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Senegal, Sierra Leone, Somalia, South Sudan, Sudan, Syria, Tanzania, Thailand, Togo, Tunisia, Uganda, Uruguay, Uzbekistan and Yemen.

When will the restrictions kick in? The State Department, led by Secretary Marco Rubio, said it had instructed consular officers to halt immigrant visa applications from the countries affected in accordance with a broader order issued in November that tightened rules around potential immigrants who might become “public charges” in the U.S.

The suspension will begin January 21 and will not apply to applicants seeking non-immigrant visas, or temporary tourist or business visas.