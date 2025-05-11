What's happening at Haywood Mall? Greenville police provide update amid shooting and fight reports

UPDATE: Haywood Mall in Greenville, South Carolina, was placed on lockdown Saturday evening following an assault in the food court. According to the Greenville Police Department, the incident occurred around 8 p.m. An off-duty officer working at the mall responded after being alerted to the disturbance. Haywood Mall in Greenville, SC, is reportedly under lockdown.(Pexel)

Police told Fox Carolina that no shots were fired during the incident. The loud noises that initially caused panic were the result of chairs being thrown during an argument. No victims have come forward, and no arrests have been made at this time.

ORIGINAL STORY: Haywood Mall in Greenville, South Carolina, is reportedly under lockdown following unconfirmed reports of a shooting. Several witnesses took to social media, claiming that shots were fired and that they were sheltering inside stores. Some witnesses were unsure, saying it was unclear whether the incident involved gunfire or a fight. Authorities have not yet issued an official statement. Meanwhile, videos showing crowds running inside the mall have surfaced online.

“They shooting In Haywood Mall check on yall ppl they on lockdown,” one person reported on Facebook.

Another wrote, “What’s going on at Haywood Mall? A lot of commotion and running where the kids play. Not sure if it was a fight or someone has a gun. We are barricaded in the back of a store. Workers can’t reach security. It’s hot back here and I’m now ready to go!!!”

A third person reported, “I was in Belks - it was crazy with everyone running to the doors and screaming.”

Another witness wrote, “Lord Help us! Can’t even shop for Mother’s Day. Check on your family & friends if you know they were in Haywood Mall Greenville! Shots fired and running everywhere!”

This is a breaking news story and will be updated with more information