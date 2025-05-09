South Carolina man breaks into ex-girlfriend's home, hides in shower with knife claiming prank

A 25-year-old South Carolina man has been arrested after allegedly breaking into his ex-girlfriend’s home, hiding in her shower, and ambushing her with a kitchen knife while partially unclothed — a move he claimed was intended as a "prank" to “lighten the mood” following a prior argument. The man, identified as Jackson Collum Arnold, now faces charges of burglary, assault and battery, and possession of a weapon during a violent crime, the Charleston Police Department confirmed. He is currently being held at the Sheriff Al Cannon Detention Centre, as reported by ABC News. A 25-year-old man was arrested in South Carolina after breaking into his ex-girlfriend's home, hiding in her shower, and threatening her with a knife as a "prank." (Representational image/Unsplash)

Unlawful entry and disturbing disguise

Police responded to a 911 call shortly after midnight on Saturday regarding a disturbance at a residence on Westway Drive on James Island. Upon arrival, officers encountered Arnold at the scene wearing only jeans. The confrontation had escalated into what the victim later described as a "terrifying" ordeal.

According to NBC-affiliated WCBD, Arnold allegedly broke into the detached garage apartment of his ex-girlfriend using a faulty side door lock while she was away. He then concealed himself in the shower wearing nothing but a grey sweatshirt, a baseball cap, glasses — and her black biker shorts pulled over the lower part of his face. He was otherwise nude from the waist down. Police later found his underwear discarded in the shower.

The woman had been at the main house having dinner and returned to the apartment, only to be confronted by an apparent intruder. The man, masked with her shorts and wielding a kitchen knife, allegedly raised the blade to the side of her head. Fearing for her life and “the possibility of being raped,” she shoved him away.

Arnold then allegedly forced her back toward the door and mimicked slitting her throat without making contact. He reportedly dropped the knife and began choking her with his left hand, causing her vision to blur. “The victim was able to remove the shorts from the unknown male’s face; it was at that time she realised it was her ex-boyfriend, Jackson Arnold,” the police report stated.

‘Just a prank,’ claims suspect

Arnold allegedly told the woman it was all a joke and that he “wanted to talk.” He then suggested she inform her mother she was fine, assuming she had heard the commotion. Seizing the opportunity, the victim ran into the main house and her family called 911.

Police later determined Arnold had no permission to be on the property, had never lived there, and did not have a key. He is suspected to have parked several hundred feet away and left his phone behind to avoid detection.

Authorities have yet to recover the knife used in the incident. Arnold's first court appearance is scheduled for June.