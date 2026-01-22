What's in Trump's Greenland deal? 5 things to know after key agreement with NATO in Davos
President Donald Trump announced on Truth Social that he had a 'productive' conversation with NATO's Mark Rutte about Greenland in Davos.
President Donald Trump announced that he had had a ‘productive’ conversation with NATO chief Mark Rutte in Davos, pertaining to the US stance on Greenland. This comes at a time when the US had indicated it wanted ownership of Greenland, citing security issues.
Trump said on Truth Social he had ‘formed the framework of a future deal with respect to Greenland and, in fact, the entire Arctic region.’
The island is part of the country of Denmark, a NATO ally, but it didn't appear to deter Trump, who claimed it was more important that the US get its hands on it before China or Russia.
Ahead of the Davos World Economic Forum meeting, Trump had also indicated that European partners could be facing higher tariffs from February 1, in an attempt to get them to back his play on Greenland. However, he's shelved those plans for now, and shared some details about what the Greenland deal might look like.
Here's what to know about Trump's Greenland deal.
Trump's Greenland deal: 5 things to know
- Under the Greenland deal, Denmark would give the US sovereignty over small pockets of land there, and the US could build military bases, New York Times reported, citing three senior officials familiar with the discussion.
- Trump ruled out the use of force and said ‘It’s a long-term deal. It’s the ultimate long-term deal,’ as per Reuters.
- The Greenland deal pertains to security and minerals, the news agency reported, citing Trump.
- Negotiations between the US, Greenland, and Denmark will now progress to ensure that China and Russia do not gain an economic or military foothold in the island that is strategically close to the US, a NATO spokesperson told Reuters.
- The new deal satisfies Trump's desire for a Golden Dome, which is a protection system akin to the one Israel uses to defend itself against missile launches.
Denmark's Foreign Minister Lars Lokke Rasmussen, meanwhile, said of the deal, “What is crucial for us is that we get to end this with respect for the integrity and sovereignty of the kingdom (of Denmark) and the right of the Greenlandic people to self-determination," as per Reuters.
