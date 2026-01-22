What's in Trump's Greenland deal? 5 things to know after key agreement with NATO in Davos

President Donald Trump announced that he had had a ‘productive’ conversation with NATO chief Mark Rutte in Davos, pertaining to the US stance on Greenland. This comes at a time when the US had indicated it wanted ownership of Greenland, citing security issues. President Donald Trump indicated that an agreement had been reached regarding Greenland after a conversation with NATO chief Mark Rutte. (AP)

Trump said on Truth Social he had ‘formed the framework of a future deal with respect to Greenland and, in fact, the entire Arctic region.’

The island is part of the country of Denmark, a NATO ally, but it didn't appear to deter Trump, who claimed it was more important that the US get its hands on it before China or Russia.

Ahead of the Davos World Economic Forum meeting, Trump had also indicated that European partners could be facing higher tariffs from February 1, in an attempt to get them to back his play on Greenland. However, he's shelved those plans for now, and shared some details about what the Greenland deal might look like.

