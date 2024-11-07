When Biden became MAGA: Cap incident resurfaces, sparking memes of Trump support post-election

Remember when President Joe Biden made headlines for wearing Donald Trump’s MAGA cap in Pennsylvania? The pictures of him wearing the red cap have emerged again on the internet after Trump emerged victorious over Kamala Harris in the 2024 US elections. In humour, netizens reshared a picture of Biden wearing the MAGA cap suggesting he voted for Trump as Harris lost the elections. Biden shocks netizens as he wears red Trump hat during Shanksville visit (@CollinRugg/X)

Biden wears the MAGA cap

To jog the memory, Trump wore the MAGA cap a the 9/11 memorial event in Pennsylvania after someone in the crowd insisted he wear it. The incident, at the time, sparked a lot of reactions on the internet as everyone suggested that Biden was a MAGA supporter. Many believed that his wearing the cap meant he “endorsed” Trump in the general elections, especially after the coup pulled up against him. The Trump War Room also posted a picture of him wearing the cap and wrote, “Thanks for the support, Joe!”

Following Trump’s win in the elections on Wednesday, the pictures resurfaced suggesting that Biden secretly supported Trump in the elections, especially after he was replaced with Harris. The “Tell Kamala” meme exploded on the internet where netizens shared the president’s picture and captioned it, “Tell Kamala. I want her to know it was me.” His picture wearing the cap was being used as an early sign to suggest that he was mad after being replaced and thus, quietly joined Trump’s side.

Since he was forced to step down from the presidential race, he has not been spotted actively endorsing Harris. Biden was also missing from the VP’s election result watch party which provided netizens the opportunity to suggest that he must be at Trump’s Mar-a Lago party.

Netizens react to the resurfaced meme

Netizens had their share of fun as they linked the months-old incident of Biden to Trmup's victory and suggested a betrayal of Harris. A user on X wrote, “OBAMA is in disbelief right now. Biden is somewhere happy about the outcome because of the humiliation the left handed him. He even wore a MAGA cap and his wife ,Jil dressed in all red. What a message.”

A second user wrote, "You are so right. Ever since Biden wore that MAGA cap at a union rally I thought, “This is not a goof. This is deliberate.” A third user wrote, “I think he's been quietly sabotaging things for her. The MAGA cap he wore, then made sure to be photographed taking it onto his plane, going on the view (& everything he said on that show). I'm not surprised this has happened. Biden was disgracefully pushed aside & won't take it.”

Another user wrote, “Biden taking The Red MAGA cap he was gifted and wore onto Air Force One with him! Too funny for Words! I guess he is pissed after all that his Democrats helped throw him out and replaced him with Kamala Harris!!!” A user wrote, “It's evident especially after Joe Biden wore MAGA cap in front of everyone. They both hate each other now as it seems.”