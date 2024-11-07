Liberals share meltdown videos as Trump claims victory in the US elections: Watch

In a stunning twist to the 2024 U.S. elections, Donald Trump declared victory over Kamala Harris on Wednesday, leaving many liberals clinging to their hope for a last-minute miracle. However, as hope continues to fade, liberals are having a full-blown meltdown. Following Donald Trump's victory over Kamala Harris, liberals shared emotional meltdown videos online, leading to widespread trolling.(AP Photo/John Locher)

Liberals’ meltdown after Trump’s victory

The internet was flooded with meltdown videos from liberals struggling to come to terms with Harris's loss in the neck-and-neck battle. The clips featured a range of emotions—screaming, threatening, and tearful outbursts—because nothing says ‘acceptance of democracy’ quite like a dramatic breakdown in front of a camera.

In a post on X, a liberal woman encouraged other women to leave their husbands as she alleged that the new Trump administration will abolish the no-fault divorce option. It is an option to divorce your partner without needing to prove that anyone was at fault. Another clip showed a daughter recording her mother crying on the couch watching results hoping somehow it would flip in Harris’ favour. A clip saw a young woman saying “F*** you” to anyone who did not vote for the vice president or not voted at all.

Another young woman filmed herself crying in her bathroom as her boyfriend continued to watch the election results in the living room while one woman simply cried inconsolably with her cat as Billie Eilish’s What Was I Made For? Played in the background. A user on X, Alex Jones shared a compilation of various liberal meltdown videos from the internet and captioned it“Best of Leftist Trump Victory Meltdowns.”

Netizens react to the liberal’s meltdown

The meltdown videos earned liberals heavy trolling instead of some much-required sympathy on the internet. A user wrote on X, “All of those adult children chose to film themselves having a ‘breakdown’. That tells you all you need to know.” A second user shared a meme video captioned, “Sound on, but not too loud.”

A third user wrote, “Wait… you mean all the calling us “Nazis” and “threats to their democracy” didn’t bring home the win for them last night? Weird.” Another user wrote, “That would be my liberal friends. Bless their hearts. I slept like a baby,” while one user wrote, “Can anyone post their favourite Liberal Tears Martini recipes for happy hour tonight?Thanks in advance."