Tue, Dec 30, 2025
When could D4vd be indicted in the Celeste Rivas murder case? Grand jury hearing brings major update

ByShirin Gupta
Updated on: Dec 30, 2025 01:32 am IST

Singer D4vd might face grand jury as prosecutors reportedly likely to pursue murder charges.

Singer D4vd, a.k.a David Anthony Burke, is expected to face murder charges in the death of 15-year-old Celeste Rivas Hernandez.

D4vd update: Singer D4vd might face grand jury as prosecutors reportedly likely to pursue murder charges.(Photo by KEVIN WINTER / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / AFP, GoFundMe)
According to TMZ, a grand jury hearing evidence in the investigation will be asked to hand down an indictment against him as part of the ongoing probe into the teenager’s remains being found inside a car registered to the D4vd.

TMZ also reported that the grand jury that has been hearing the testimony in the Celeste Rivas case is expected to operate as the indictment panel instead of the investigative one that was reportedly assigned earlier this month.

The report says that the grand jury may hear testimony in February.

