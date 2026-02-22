When did Jack Hughes lose his teeth? Viral photos show him bloodied after USA‑Canada Olympic hockey win

The injury happened in the third period after he was hit with a high stick during Team USA ’s game against Canada . Despite the blow, he stayed on the ice and later scored the overtime winner in a 2-1 victory, securing the USA’s first men’s hockey gold medal since 1980.

In a game full of drama and intensity, New Jersey Devils star Jack Hughes chipped his teeth during the men’s hockey gold medal match at the 2026 Milano Cortina Winter Olympics

About the match Team USA edged Canada 2-1 in overtime on Sunday, February 22 at the Milano Santagiulia Ice Hockey Arena in Milan, Italy. The win marked the United States’ first Olympic men’s hockey gold medal since the famous 1980 Miracle on Ice in Lake Placid, New York after the long 46 years.

Also Read: US wins its record 11th gold medal at the Winter Olympics

Hughes, who is from Canton, Michigan, scored the winning goal just 1 minute and 41 seconds into three-on-three overtime, sliding the puck under Canadian goalie Jordan Binnington.

Matt Boldy had earlier given the Americans a 1-0 lead with a highlight-reel goal six minutes into the game. US goalie Connor Hellebuyck made several key saves to keep the team ahead, before Canada’s Cale Makar tied the score late in the second period.

The United States reached the final after beating Slovakia 6-2 in the semifinals. Canada made it to the final by coming back to beat Finland 3-2, with Nathan MacKinnon winning the goal in the final minute.