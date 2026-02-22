When did Jack Hughes lose his teeth? Viral photos show him bloodied after USA‑Canada Olympic hockey win
Jack Hughes fought through a chipped-tooth injury to score the overtime winner and secure Team USA’s first Olympic men’s hockey gold medal since 1980.
In a game full of drama and intensity, New Jersey Devils star Jack Hughes chipped his teeth during the men’s hockey gold medal match at the 2026 Milano Cortina Winter Olympics
The injury happened in the third period after he was hit with a high stick during Team USA’s game against Canada. Despite the blow, he stayed on the ice and later scored the overtime winner in a 2-1 victory, securing the USA’s first men’s hockey gold medal since 1980.
About the match
Team USA edged Canada 2-1 in overtime on Sunday, February 22 at the Milano Santagiulia Ice Hockey Arena in Milan, Italy. The win marked the United States’ first Olympic men’s hockey gold medal since the famous 1980 Miracle on Ice in Lake Placid, New York after the long 46 years.
Hughes, who is from Canton, Michigan, scored the winning goal just 1 minute and 41 seconds into three-on-three overtime, sliding the puck under Canadian goalie Jordan Binnington.
Matt Boldy had earlier given the Americans a 1-0 lead with a highlight-reel goal six minutes into the game. US goalie Connor Hellebuyck made several key saves to keep the team ahead, before Canada’s Cale Makar tied the score late in the second period.
The United States reached the final after beating Slovakia 6-2 in the semifinals. Canada made it to the final by coming back to beat Finland 3-2, with Nathan MacKinnon winning the goal in the final minute.
USA men’s previous wins
The United States men’s hockey team has won three Olympic gold medals. Their first victories came on home ice in 1960 at Squaw Valley, California and in 1980 at Lake Placid, New York. Their latest gold marks the third in program history and the first time the team has captured the Olympic title outside the United States.
Khushi Arora is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times, where she writes for the US Desk, covering everything happening in the United States, while maintaining quality and delivering impactful stories across all beats.