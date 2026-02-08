Edit Profile
crown
Subscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in

    When is Nancy Guthrie’s birthday? Age details emerge amid ongoing search for Savannah Guthrie's mother

    Nancy Guthrie celebrated her birthday on January 27, four days before she disappeared from her home in Tucson.

    Published on: Feb 08, 2026 6:24 AM IST
    By Shirin Gupta
    Share
    Share via
    • facebook
    • twitter
    • linkedin
    • whatsapp
    Copy link
    • copy link

    Savannah Guthrie and her siblings released a new video on social media on February 7 as the search for her 84-year-old mother, Nancy Guthrie, goes on.

    Nancy Guthrie celebrated her birthday on January 27, four days before she disappeared from her home in Tucson. (Savannah Guthrie/Facebook)
    Nancy Guthrie celebrated her birthday on January 27, four days before she disappeared from her home in Tucson. (Savannah Guthrie/Facebook)

    In the video, Savannah refers to “celebrating” with their mother. She said, “We received your message…We beg you now to return our mother to us, so that we can celebrate with her. This is the only way we will have peace.”

    According to Tucson.com, Nancy Guthrie turned 84 on and celebrated her birthday on January 27, just four days before her disappearance.

    recommendedIcon
    Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics along with Horoscope 2026.
    News/World News/Us News/When Is Nancy Guthrie’s Birthday? Age Details Emerge Amid Ongoing Search For Savannah Guthrie's Mother
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    • edge-insights-logo
    © 2026 HindustanTimes