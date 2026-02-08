When is Nancy Guthrie’s birthday? Age details emerge amid ongoing search for Savannah Guthrie's mother

Savannah Guthrie and her siblings released a new video on social media on February 7 as the search for her 84-year-old mother, Nancy Guthrie, goes on. Nancy Guthrie celebrated her birthday on January 27, four days before she disappeared from her home in Tucson. (Savannah Guthrie/Facebook)

In the video, Savannah refers to “celebrating” with their mother. She said, “We received your message…We beg you now to return our mother to us, so that we can celebrate with her. This is the only way we will have peace.”

According to Tucson.com, Nancy Guthrie turned 84 on and celebrated her birthday on January 27, just four days before her disappearance.