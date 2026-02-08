Nancy Guthrie kidnapping: How much is the ransom for Savannah Guthrie’s mom? Family says ‘we will pay’

“We beg you now to return our mother to us so that we can celebrate with her… This is very valuable to us, and we will pay,” Guthrie said, sitting alongside her sister Annie and brother Camron.

Savannah Guthrie and her siblings have issued a fresh, direct appeal to whoever may be holding their mother, Nancy Guthrie, saying they are prepared to pay to secure her safe return. In a new video shared Saturday, per local time, the Today show co-host said the family had received a message and was ready to comply.

The plea comes amid reports of apparent ransom notes sent to multiple media outlets earlier this week. According to TMZ, the letter demanded millions of dollars in Bitcoin for Nancy Guthrie’s release.

Law enforcement officials have confirmed the existence of deadlines mentioned in the note but have not publicly verified the exact amount or the authenticity of the messages, per the Los Angeles Times.

Investigators say the case remains active.