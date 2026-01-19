When is the next No Kings protest in 2026? Is one planned this month? What we know

Questions around the next “No Kings” protest have been circulating on social media, with several users on X asking when another demonstration is planned. The queries picked up pace ahead of Martin Luther King Jr. Day. Thousands of people participate in a No Kings protest against the policies, both foreign and domestic, of the Trump administration in Manhattan on January 11, 2026 in New York City. (Getty Images via AFP)

As of January 18-19, however, there is no publicly confirmed information indicating that a No Kings protest is scheduled for today.

Here’s what is currently known, and what remains unclear.

When is the next No Kings protest planned? Protests have broken out across the nation over the Trump administration's recent actions in Venezuela and the fatal shooting of Renee Good by an Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officer in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

According to reporting by People’s World, the next major nationwide action involving the No Kings coalition is set for January 20, local time, as part of the Nationwide Free America Walkout.

The planned demonstrations are being organized by a broad alliance that includes 50501, No Kings, the Women’s March and allied groups.

Organizers say the January 20 protests will take place across multiple US cities and states, with hundreds of events already listed nationwide. The coalition has described the mobilization as a coordinated, nonviolent response to what it calls rising authoritarianism, urging participation across political and geographic lines.

While several locations have been announced publicly, organizers have also indicated that not all cities and schedules have been finalized or published yet, meaning additional events could still be added.

Is one planned this month? Yes, primarily the one centered around January 20, according to People’s World. However, beyond that date, there is no publicly available confirmation of additional No Kings protests scheduled later in January.

Local authorities and organizers typically release logistical details closer to the event date, and plans can vary by city.

Readers are advised to rely on official statements from organizers.

What we don’t know yet At this point, there is no confirmed public information about: