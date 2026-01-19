Trump admin's final warning to anti-ICE protestors in Minneapolis after Cities Church videos surface

“I have been in constant communication with @AAGDhillon today over these events which @TheJusticeDept is investigating at my direction,” Bondi wrote on X. “Any violation of federal law will be prosecuted.” Her post reshared comments from Assistant Attorney General Harmeet Dhillon, who said the Civil Rights Division is reviewing potential violations of the federal FACE Act.

The Trump administration has issued a fresh warning to anti-ICE protestors in Minneapolis after videos circulated online showing demonstrators entering Cities Church in the St. Paul-Minneapolis area. Attorney General Pam Bondi said the Justice Department is reviewing the incident and warned that any violations of federal law would be prosecuted.

Dhillon said investigators are examining whether protestors interfered with Christian worship or desecrated a house of worship.

FACE Act cited by officials The Freedom of Access to Clinic Entrances (FACE) Act of 1994 prohibits the use of force, threats, obstruction, or property damage to interfere with religious worship or access to places of worship.

Violations are federal crimes and can carry penalties including fines and prison sentences of up to 10 years.

The protest followed online claims that Cities Church pastor David Easterwood also serves as an Immigration and Customs Enforcement official. While federal records list a David Easterwood as acting ICE Field Office Director in St. Paul, there is no independent confirmation that he is the same individual serving as pastor at the church.

Also Read: Anti-ICE Minneapolis protestors threatened with FACE Act action after Cities Church videos emerge

Authorities and the church have not verified any connection.

Earlier warning to protestors Bondi’s remarks follow a warning she issued more than a week earlier as protests against federal immigration enforcement grew in Minneapolis.

Bondi said peaceful protest is protected under the First Amendment but warned demonstrators not to interfere with federal officers or damage federal property.

Also Read: Sending soldiers to Minneapolis for immigration crackdown would be unconstitutional, mayor says

“If you cross that red line, you will be arrested and prosecuted,” Bondi wrote at the time.

Protests are intensifyin after an ICE officer fatally shot Renee Nicole Good. Federal officials said the officer acted in self-defense, while Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz and Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey disputed that account, citing video footage.