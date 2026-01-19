ICE hits back at bystanders in St Paul-Minneapolis; ‘insane who you are protecting’ - Video

A video shows a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agent sharply addressing bystanders during a federal operation in St. Paul, Minnesota. A person records with their phone while ICE agents and other law enforcement officers conduct an immigration raid at a home in St. Paul, Minnesota, U.S., January 18, 2026. (REUTERS/Leah Millis) (REUTERS)

The footage posted by Oliya Scootercaster, founder of Freedom News TV, shows the agent confronting people who were honking and allegedly impeding the operation to arrest an alleged child sex offender.

“We're here to arrest a child s*x offender” The exchange took place on January 18, 2026, in a residential stretch of St. Paul as ICE agents attempted to detain a man who, they alleged, was a child sex offender.

In the video, the ICE agent is driving a car and then stops in front of the camera while saying, “Oh, you guys are recording!”

He then proceeds to chide the recorder about activists honking to alert people about their presence, saying, “We're here to arrest a child sex offender, and you guys are out here honking.”

The video recorder then replies, “Oh, no, we're press.”

The ICE agent then adds, “That's who you guys are protecting. Insane.”

The same car is then seen stopping in front of another car, having a heated exchange with the driver of the other car. The agent’s comments appear to be directed at a driver who repeatedly honked while sitting near where officers were conducting the arrest.