When is the US House vote today to end the government shutdown? Here's the latest

The government shutdown in the US reached its 43rd day on Wednesday, with the possibility of it coming to an end later today. The US House of Representatives, which was on recess since mid-September, reconvenes today to vote on the spending bill to end the shutdown that was approved by the Senate on Monday.

In the US House of Representatives, the bill will require at least 218 votes to pass. Given that the Republicans hold a majority in the House with 219 members, and considering Speaker Mike Johnson had said earlier that "we need to do it as soon as possible," the House is expected to vote and pass the bill on Wednesday itself.

Once the bill is passed in the US House, it will go to President Donald Trump for his signature. Once Trump signs it, the shutdown will officially come to an end.

So, when is the House vote on the shutdown today?

US House Vote On Shutdown: When Is It?

According to the schedule for the sessions today provided on the website of the House Majority Leader, Steve Scalise, the House will convene at 12:00 p.m. ET, Wednesday.

The bill is expected to be tabled around 4 p.m. ET, and the first round of voting will start at around 5 p.m. ET. It says that the final round of votes on the new spending bill are expected at around 7:15 p.m. ET.

Steve Scalise also confirmed the same, speaking to CNBC. “We’ll start the process probably around 4, 5 o’clock," he said. The actual vote on the bill to fund the government will probably come later, around 7 o’clock.”