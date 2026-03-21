‘When Trump dies…’: Trump's remark on Robert Mueller's death irks voters; Laura Loomer weighs in

President Donald Trump was under fire for his comment on the passing for former FBI chief Robert Mueller. Soon after The New York Times cited the Mueller family to report about the 81-year-old's death, the president posted a ‘I am glad’ message on Truth Social. Former Special Counsel Robert Mueller departs from the U.S. Capitol following his testimonies (REUTERS)

"Robert Mueller just died. Good, I’m glad he’s dead. He can no longer hurt innocent people!" Trump wrote.

The 79-year-old's comment irked some social media users. However, right-wing commentators, including Laura Loomer, stood my the remark.

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“When Trump dies. Good, I’ll be glad he’s dead. He can no longer hurt innocent people!” commentator Brian Krassenstein wrote on X, platform formerly known as Twitter.

“I expect every Republican who was outraged at people for celebrating Charlie Kirk’s death to immediately condemn Trump for saying “I’m glad he’s dead” about Robert Mueller. This is disgusting,” Harry Sisson, a Democratic commentator, tweeted.

Laura Loomer stands by Trump Loomer posted a screenshot of the president's post on X. She wrote: “President Trump says what everyone is thinking. He’s right. We shouldn’t be sad when bad people die.”

“President Trump has an absolutely SCATHING reaction to Robert Mueller’s death,” Nick Sortor tweeted.

Robert Mueller vs Trump Mueller documented Russia's interference in the 2016 US election and its contacts with Donald Trump's campaign. He, however, did not bring criminal charges against the president.

Mueller retired after 12 years as Federal Bureau of Investigation director in 2013 but was summoned back to public service by a senior Justice Department official four years later as a special counsel to take over an inquiry into Russia's election meddling after Trump fired then-FBI chief James Comey.

Mueller conducted a 22-month investigation that produced indictments against 34 people, including several Trump associates as well as Russian intelligence officers and three Russian companies, and a series of guilty pleas and convictions. Mueller ultimately stopped short of a criminal indictment of the Republican president, bitterly disappointing many Democrats.

(With inputs from Reuters)