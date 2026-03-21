‘When Trump dies…’: Trump's remark on Robert Mueller's death irks voters; Laura Loomer weighs in
President Donald Trump was under fire for his comment on the passing for former FBI chief Robert Mueller.
President Donald Trump was under fire for his comment on the passing for former FBI chief Robert Mueller. Soon after The New York Times cited the Mueller family to report about the 81-year-old's death, the president posted a ‘I am glad’ message on Truth Social.
"Robert Mueller just died. Good, I’m glad he’s dead. He can no longer hurt innocent people!" Trump wrote.
The 79-year-old's comment irked some social media users. However, right-wing commentators, including Laura Loomer, stood my the remark.
Read More: Robert Mueller family: All we know about ex-FBI boss wife Ann Standish and children
“When Trump dies. Good, I’ll be glad he’s dead. He can no longer hurt innocent people!” commentator Brian Krassenstein wrote on X, platform formerly known as Twitter.
“I expect every Republican who was outraged at people for celebrating Charlie Kirk’s death to immediately condemn Trump for saying “I’m glad he’s dead” about Robert Mueller. This is disgusting,” Harry Sisson, a Democratic commentator, tweeted.
Laura Loomer stands by Trump
Loomer posted a screenshot of the president's post on X. She wrote: “President Trump says what everyone is thinking. He’s right. We shouldn’t be sad when bad people die.”
“President Trump has an absolutely SCATHING reaction to Robert Mueller’s death,” Nick Sortor tweeted.
Robert Mueller vs Trump
Mueller documented Russia's interference in the 2016 US election and its contacts with Donald Trump's campaign. He, however, did not bring criminal charges against the president.
Mueller retired after 12 years as Federal Bureau of Investigation director in 2013 but was summoned back to public service by a senior Justice Department official four years later as a special counsel to take over an inquiry into Russia's election meddling after Trump fired then-FBI chief James Comey.
Mueller conducted a 22-month investigation that produced indictments against 34 people, including several Trump associates as well as Russian intelligence officers and three Russian companies, and a series of guilty pleas and convictions. Mueller ultimately stopped short of a criminal indictment of the Republican president, bitterly disappointing many Democrats.
(With inputs from Reuters)
- ABOUT THE AUTHORYash Nitish Bajaj
Yash Bajaj is a Chief Content Producer with a strong foundation in US coverage, digital strategy, and audience-focused storytelling. As part of the US Desk at Hindustan Times, he covers a wide range of topics - from American politics to sports (NFL, NBA, derbies, MLB and more). Before joining Hindustan Times, Yash served as Deputy News Editor at Times Now, where he oversaw international coverage and led a team of six. In this role, he significantly expanded global traffic through strategic planning, SEO-driven content execution, and meticulous trend tracking across platforms. He is experienced in managing high-pressure breaking-news shifts, coordinating live coverage, and building newsroom systems that improve speed, accuracy, and reach. Prior to Times Now, Yash held a position at Opoyi, where he headed the Sports and US news team. He developed broad editorial strategies, guided reporters across multiple beats, and played a key role in recruiting and training new talent. His responsibilities also extended to social media management and experimenting with innovative content formats. Yash holds a Bachelor of Mass Media (Journalism) from HR College, Mumbai University. His interests extend well beyond the newsroom: he is an enthusiastic explorer of AI tools, a movie buff with an ever-growing watchlist, and someone who enjoys unraveling conspiracy theories for fun.Read More