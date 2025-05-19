Santo, Texas: Possible tornado spotted near Weatherford amid severe thunderstorm warning in Granbury

A tornado was spotted near Santo, Texas, on Sunday. Radar indicated the tornado was moving east, leading to a tornado warning being issued for southern Parker County and northern Hood County. A tornado was spotted near Santo, Texas, on Sunday.(UnSplash)

The tornado has also triggered severe thunderstorm warnings for several communities, including Weatherford, Lipan, Granbury, and Willow Park. Other locations impacted include Palo Pinto, Dennis, Cool, Hudson Oaks, Western Lake, Acton, Bennett, Waples, New Salem, Tin Top, Horseshoe Bend, Brazos, Annetta North, Oak Trail Shores and Brock Junction.

The thunderstorm is also expected to bring damaging hail and strong winds.

"At 8:10 p.m., a severe thunderstorm was located near Santo, or 17 miles south of Mineral Wells, moving east at 30 mph," the National Weather Service (NWS) stated. “People and animals outdoors will be severely injured. Expect shattered windows, extensive damage to roofs, siding, and vehicles.”

According to social media reports, a tornado was seen moving near I-20 approaching Weatherford.

Tornado Watch

According to the National Weather Service (NWS), Tornado Watch 288 remains in effect until 10 PM CDT on Sunday for the following counties in Texas -

Central Texas:

Comanche

North Central Texas:

Eastland

Erath

Hood

Jack

Montague

Palo Pinto

Parker

Somervell

Stephens

Wise

Young

Cities and Communities Included:

Bowie, Breckenridge, Briar, Bridgeport, Cisco, Comanche, De Leon, Decatur, Dublin, Eastland, Glen Rose, Gorman, Graham, Granbury, Jacksboro, Mineral Wells, Nocona, Oak Trail Shores, Olney, Ranger, Stephenville, and Weatherford.

The NWS comments, “A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 10 p.m. for north central Texas. Prepare for large hail and damaging winds. People outside should move immediately to shelter inside a strong building. Stay away from windows."