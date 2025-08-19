Which 6 wars did Trump claim to have 'ended' in the last six months? From Rwanda to Azerbaijan

Ahead of his meeting with the Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Monday, August 18, Donald Trump claimed that he has ended "six wars in the last six months." The POTUS' claim came amidst ongoing negotiations with Zelensky and Russia's Vladimir Putin on the Ukraine-Russia war, and Trump's pursuit for the Nobel Peace Prize. Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky and US President Donald Trump participate in a meeting in the Oval Office.(AFP)

Posted on Truth Social, the 79-year-old's claim sparked a big debate on the nature of the US's intervention in various global conflicts over the last six months. “I’ve settled 6 Wars in 6 months, one of them a possible Nuclear disaster," Trump wrote. In this article, we'll look at the six conflicts that Trump claims to have 'ended' in the last six months.

'Six Wars In Six Months' - Which 6 Wars?

Armenia and Azerbaijan

Trump mediated a landmark agreement between Armenia and Azerbaijan—hosting leaders in the White House for an end to the conflict over Nagorno-Karabakh. He also unveiled "Trump Route for International Peace and Prosperity" (TRIPP), a US-administered transit corridor through the Zangezur region.

Israel and Iran

In June 2025, Trump brokered a temporary cease-fire between Israel and Iran, declaring it “in effect” and urging both sides to uphold it. He endorsed the Israeli strikes on Iran’s nuclear sites, framed Iran with a “make a deal or face more brutal attacks” ultimatum

Egypt and Ethiopia

Trump claims to have ended the Nile River dispute between Egypt and Ethiopia, although both countries have disputed his claims. The Nile River dispute is a standoff between Egypt, which fears water shortages, and Ethiopia, which sees the GERD dam as vital for development, with talks stalled.

Rwanda and the Democratic Republic of Congo

On June 20, 2025, Trump announced he had brokered a peace treaty between Rwanda and the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

"I am very happy to report that I have arranged, along with Secretary of State Marco Rubio, a wonderful Treaty between the Democratic Republic of the Congo, and the Republic of Rwanda, in their War, which was known for violent bloodshed and death, more so even than most other Wars, and has gone on for decades, Trump said on Truth Social.

India Pakistan

Trump has repeatedly claimed that he ended a potential nuclear conflict during the India-Pakistan escalation in May. While India has issued conflicting statements on it, Pakistan has backed the POTUS' claims and nominated him for the Nobel Prize.

Thailand and Cambodia

Trump ended a border conflict between Thailand and Cambodia that erupted in the first week of August 2025. Truce began after a phone call from Trump, which eventually led to the conflict coming to an end. Later, Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet wrote a letter to the Norwegian Nobel Committee nominating Trump for the Nobel Peace Prize.