White House East Wing map and floor-plan: What rooms Trump is changing and how? First details out

President Donald Trump plans to demolish and ‘modernize’ the East Wing of the White House, unnamed officials told The New York Times and ABC News on Wednesday. The president had announced the start of the ballroom construction on Monday, months after he first revealed plans, previously stating that the project ‘pays total respect to the existing building, which I’m the biggest fan of’. Heavy machinery tears down a section of the East Wing of the White House as ballroom construction begins(AFP)

However, it appears that Trump's initial plans have changed. The White House, according to the Times, has determined that demolition of the East Wing is ‘cheaper and more structurally sound’ than building an addition.

The White House is yet to issue an official statement on the matter. According to the NYT, the East Wing ‘is being fully modernized as part of this process’. The wing was built in 1942 under President Franklin D Roosevelt.

As per the reported plans, the ballroom will be approximately 90,000 square feet, far larger than the 12,000-square-foot East Wing and the 55,000-square-foot White House.

East room layout

The East Wing of the White House, added in 1902 and expanded in 1942, serves as an entry for formal guests and houses the First Lady's offices, public event spaces, and the Presidential Emergency Operations Center (PEOC) bunker below. It spans two stories, connecting to the residence via colonnades, and covers approximately 12,000 square feet of floor space, including the ground and second floors.

Number of rooms

The East Wing contains about 20-25 rooms, primarily offices and support spaces, though exact counts vary due to renovations. Key areas include:

First Lady's Office Suite (second floor).

East Room, anteroom, and cloakroom (ground floor).

Visitor screening rooms and staff offices.

Conference and reception areas for events.

What does Trump plan to change?

Trump plans to knock down the portion that includes the first lady's office and dozens of other workspaces, CBS News reported, citing sources. The construction plans for the new ballroom will be submitted to the National Capital Planning Commission ‘at the appropriate time and hoping to do so soon’, the report added.