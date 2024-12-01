Menu Explore
Search Search
Sunday, Dec 01, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

White House reacts as Hamas releases chilling video of US-Israeli hostage urging Trump to ‘not make mistake Biden…’

ByShweta Kukreti
Dec 01, 2024 02:56 PM IST

White House reacted to a chilling video released by Hamas on Saturday, where an Israeli-American hostage described the atrocities of being held captive.

White House reacted to a chilling video released by Hamas on Saturday, where an Israeli-American hostage described the atrocities of being held captive for over 420 days.

In over a 3-minute longer video, which was uploaded to Telegram, Hamas issued a stern message for US President-elect Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.(X)
In over a 3-minute longer video, which was uploaded to Telegram, Hamas issued a stern message for US President-elect Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.(X)

“The hostage video released today of American-Israeli citizen Edan Alexander is a cruel reminder of Hamas’s terror against citizens of multiple countries, including our own. We have been in touch with Edan’s family,” White House National Security Council spokesperson Sean Savett said in a statement.

If Hamas decided to free the prisoners, the war in Gaza would end tomorrow and the agony of Gazans would end immediately, he added.

Hamas video has a message for Netanyahu and Trump

In over a 3-minute longer video, which was uploaded to Telegram, Hamas issued a stern message for US President-elect Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Fighting tears, Alexander launched a scathing attack against Netanyahu, saying that “You neglected us, and the prime minister is supposed to protect his citizens and soldiers.”

He pleaded with the people of the country to remember those held hostage by Hamas and urged them to hold protests demanding their release.

“Fear and isolation are killing us. Please do not forget us. It is unreasonable that we pay the price for a mistake made by the government,” he continued.

Also Read: Hamas urging Donald Trump ‘to stop the war’ in Gaza following the election result

Alexander further appealed to Israelis to move out on streets and demonstrate every day to pressurize the government. “It is time to put an end to this nightmare.”

In his message for Trump, who will sworn in next month, the hostage urged him to negotiate for their freedom using his influence and the full power of the US.

Stressing him to not repeat the mistake that Biden has been doing, Alexander told Trump, “Every day here feels like an eternity, and the pain from inside grows from day to day.”

“The weapons he has sent are now killing us, and the unlawful sieges are now starving us. I do not want to end up dead …”

In response to the video, Netanyahu assurred that the Israeli government is making every effort to return the hostages home.

Read breaking news, latest...
See more
Read breaking news, latest updates from United States on topics related to US Election, politics, crime, along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Kamala Harris,Donald Trump,and Joe Biden along with US Election Results Live.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, December 01, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On