Who are Sierra Burns and Everest Nevraumont? Melania Trump's 'special guests' at SOTU address
Sierra Burns advocates Trump’s Foster Youth to Independence program launched in 2019. Everest Nevraumont is a History Bee champion, TEDx speaker, and actor.
First Lady Melania Trump has invited two special guests for the State of the Union address at the US Capitol on Tuesday. As Trump speaks at 9pm ET at the joint session of the US Congress, the FLOTUS will be joined by two beneficiaries of Trump's charity programs.
The first of the guest is 24-year-old Sierra Burns, who benefitted from Trump’s Foster Youth to Independence program. The second guest would be Everest Nevraumont, a 10-year-old student of Trump's Alpha School from Austin, Texas. The Alpha Schools were launched by the Trump administration as a flagship of its education program, where classes are entirely taught by AI teachers.
The presence of the two guests alongside Melania Trump is expected to showcase the purported success of the Trump administration and the Trump platform. Other members of the Trump family are also expected to feature alongside Melania Trump at the US Capitol on Tuesday.
Who Are Sierra Burns and Everest Nevraumont?
Sierra Burns has grown up in the Trump-backed foster care program and is a strong advocate for Trump's Foster Youth to Independence. The initiative was launched as a federal program in 2019 to help young people aging out of foster care transition to stable housing and independence.
Notably, the foster program is believed to be close to the First Lady's heart, and she works for the cause through several other initiatives, as well.
Everest Nevraumont, from Austin, Texas, is known for winning multiple History Bee competitions. She has spoken at TEDx events, and national media appearances, and acted in projects such as T'adpole: An Origin Story.'
What To Know About The SOTU Address
The State of the Union address is a longstanding political tradition in the US, with first ever address delivered by George Washington in 1790 in New York City. Notably, Tuesday's address will be Trump's first since assuming office as POTUS for the second term.
The SOTU address is given at a joint session of the US Congress. After the SOTU address, a leader of the opposition party gives a rebuttal to the President's speech. This year, the Democratic Party's response to the address will be delivered by Virginia Governor Abigail Spanberger.
