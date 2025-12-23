Who are Stevenson Charles, Yusuf Minor, and Naod Yohannes? 3 'dangerous' inmates escape DeKalb County Jail

A manhunt has been initiated by Georgia authorities and the U.S. Marshals for three inmates who broke out of Atlanta, Georgia's DeKalb County jail on Monday morning, including a murder suspect. Three jail inmates from DeKalb County jail have escaped; authorities say the trio, namely Stevenson Charles, Yusuf Minor, and Naod Yohannes may be armed (Unsplash)

During a routine security check, authorities found Stevenson Charles, Yusuf Minor, and Naod Yohannes missing from the DeKalb County Jail, the county's sheriff's office reported. The jail is located about six miles east of Atlanta's downtown in Decatur, Georgia.

The jail's entry and exit were blocked off at 6 a.m., and deputies were stationed all around the building.

Authorities warn that the fugitives are dangerous and may be armed. The public is being advised by the sheriff's office to "exercise extreme caution" and avoid approaching them directly.

Sheriff Melody M. Maddox has said, “We take this breach very seriously and are working diligently to ensure these individuals are safely returned to custody as quickly as possible.”

Who are the fugitives?

Stevenson Charles: Murder and armed robbery suspect

The most dangerous and serious escapee is the 24-year-old Stevenson Charles, charged with murder and armed robbery.

Charles weighs about 200 pounds and stands 5 feet 7 inches tall. U.S. Marshals have said that he has strong connections to both Miami and Atlanta.

The U.S. Marshals have also stated that Charles was serving a life sentence at the time of his escape and had committed other heinous crimes. He has been accused of or found guilty of kidnapping, carjacking, armed robbery, murder, aggravated assault, sodomy on a person under the age of 10, and probation violations.

Yusuf Minor: Armed robbery and firearm possession

31-year-old Yusuf Minor is accused of two charges of armed robbery and two counts of possessing a firearm while committing a felony.

Authorities have warned that Minor could be armed as well and is not to be approached directly if seen.