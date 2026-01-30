Who are Trahern Crews, Georgia Fort, and Jamael Lundy? More arrests made in Cities Church protest case

Independent journalist Fort revealed in a video that federal agents came to her door at 6:30 AM and arrested her for filming the protest at that St. Paul church.

“At my direction, early this morning federal agents arrested Don Lemon, Trahern Jeen Crews, Georgia Fort, and Jamael Lydell Lundy, in connection with the coordinated attack on Cities Church in St. Paul, Minnesota,” AG Bondi announced on X, platform formerly known as Twitter.

Trahern Jeen Crews, Georgia Fort, Jamael Lydell Lundy and Don Lemon were arrested in the Cities Church protest case, Attorney General Pam Bondi confirmed on Friday. This comes days after a group of anti-ICE demonstrators stormed the St Paul-based church and disturbed the service. These people reportedly face charges under the FACE Act.

Don Lemon's arrest Former CNN anchor Don Lemon was arrested for his alleged involvement in an "coordinated attack" on the Cities Church during protests, Bondi confirmed.

Lemon's lawyer said he was taken into custody in Los Angeles overnight, adding his work covering the protests "was no different to what he has always done."

“Don Lemon was taken into custody by federal agents last night in Los Angeles, where he was covering the Grammy awards. Don has been a journalist for 30 years, and his constitutionally protected work in Minneapolis was no different than what he has always done. The First Amendment exists to protect journalists whose role it is to shine light on the truth and hold those in power accountable. There is no more important time for people like Don to be doing this work," Abbe Lowell further added.

“Instead of investigating the federal agents who killed two peaceful Minnesota protesters, the Trump Justice Department is devoting its time, attention and resources to this arrest, and that is the real indictment of wrongdoing in this case. This unprecedented attack on the First Amendment and transparent attempt to distract attention from the many crises facing this administration will not stand. Don will fight these charges vigorously and thoroughly in court.”