Who fathered Laken Snelling’s baby? Ex-BF Izaiah Hall provides DNA sample to police after infant's death

An ex-boyfriend of University of Kentucky cheerleader Laken Snelling, who was arrested after a baby she gave birth to was found dead, is testing his DNA to determine if he is the father of the child. Izaiah Hall, 21, gave his DNA sample to cops to determine whether it matches the baby Snelling allegedly wrapped in a towel, put in a garbage bag and hid in her closet at her off-campus residence in Lexington, the New York Post reported. Who fathered Laken Snelling’s (L) baby? Ex-BF Izaiah Hall (R) provides DNA sample to police after infant's death (Fayette County Detention Center, Cumberlands Patriots Football)

“Lexington police had him come down to the station to give a sample,” Hall’s father, Justin Smith, 45, told the outlet. “I don’t know anything on this and we don’t know if Izaiah is the father or not.”

Hall is a quarterback at Cumberland University in Lebanon, Tennessee. He dated Snelling before she started seeing former college basketballer Conner Jordan, as reported by the Daily Mail.

It remains unclear who fathered the baby that died. Hall’s father, meanwhile, denied commenting on when Snelling’s relationship with his son ended. “I don’t really want to go into any more detail at this stage,” he said.

Jordan was seen in quite a few posts on Snelling’s social media months before her arrest on August 31. It is unclear when the two started dating, and Jordan appears to have deleted his social media accounts after Snelling’s arrest.

Snelling was arrested after police were called about an unresponsive infant at a residence near campus grounds in Lexington. The infant was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police. Snelling was confirmed to be the baby’s mother.

Snelling admitted to having covered up the baby’s birth by cleaning the evidence. An autopsy found the infant’s cause of death to be inconclusive.