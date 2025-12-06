Who is Abigail Lutz? Woman allegedly handcuffed at LSU game after NSFW stunt

A woman was allegedly handcuffed during a Louisiana State University football game after exposing herself in the stands. She has been identified as Abigail Lutz, a freshman at LSU and an OnlyFans model, according to Complex. A woman was allegedly handcuffed at LSU game.(Getty Images via AFP)

Photos and videos show Lutz lifting her top in front of the crowd while wearing a purple LSU shirt and yellow mini skirt. She appeared to enjoy the attention before being escorted out by what looked like law enforcement.

Lutz later posted the clip on TikTok with the caption, “here i come be kind world.” In the video, she drops to one knee, flips her hair back, drinks from a bottle, and flashes the stands. Another video on Instagram shows a security officer taking her wrist before cuffing her as she laughs.

There is no arrest record or statement yet, so it is unclear whether she was removed, cited, or simply pulling a publicity stunt.

Social media reactions

The videos quickly went viral online.

One person reacted, "It’s completely legal for a man to be shirtless in public while women get arrested."

Another commented, "What kind of parents raised a girl like this? No values! No respect! She is not a good girl."

A third person asked, “One last question for now, Are Breckie Hill & Abigail Lutz & Olivia Dunne all related to each other?”

Another user added, “If a man had lifted up his top at a game, which happens all the time, no one gives a crap.”