Breckie Hill shuts down Barry Keoghan hook-up rumours following his split from Sabrina Carpenter: ‘I have never…'

Breckie Hill silenced the hookup rumours with Barry Keoghan. The influencer shared that she “recently got out of the hospital” following “getting into a skiing incident,” as reported by Page Six. However, she is now safe and sound back at her home and wanted to share a video on TikTok to clear up the rumours about her and Keoghan going out while the latter being unfaithful to Sabrina Carpenter. Breckie Hill denies hookup rumors with Barry Keoghan after a skiing incident.

Also Read: Kelly Clarkson declares ‘I love being naked’ in a major confession: ‘How freeing was that moment…’

Breckie Hill squshes hook-up rumours with Keoghan

It was previously suggested by the popular gossip website DeuxMoi that Keoghan allegedly cheated on his popstar girlfriend with Hill. In an article, the gossip Instagram account mentioned that the Dublin native hooked up with “a blonde, semi-famous LA-based influencer (who’s particularly big on Tiktok)”. This led to fan speculations that the girl could have been Hill.

However, in a new video posted on Saturday evening, Hill clarified the allegations as she said, “To put it simply for you all, no, I did not get with Barry. I have never even encountered this man in my life. The only time I’ve seen him is on my TV screen from watching ‘Saltburn.'”

She explained on social media, “I reposted this video that showed up on my ‘For You’ page, claiming that I was homewrecking Sabrina Carpenter’s relationship, just simply because I thought it was so ridiculous.” Hill further questioned the viewers, “I’m sorry, but if I really was the one getting with Barry, why in the world would I be reposting about it? What I will say, though, is coming from someone who has been cheated on in several different relationships, I would never want to homewreck any relationship or put any girl through that pain — ever,’ as reported by Page Six.

The 21-year-old influencer continued in her TikTok video, “I was laying in a hospital bed thinking how crazy it is that someone thought I was homewrecking Sabrina. The Sabrina Carpenter. Me homewrecking her relationship? That just would never happen.” She concluded her video on a hopeful note that her video would clear up the rumours that have been going on for a while.

Also Read: Jennifer Lopez is searching for a new home as her old mansion with Ben Affleck remains unsold at $68 million

Keoghan and Carpenter’s split

The couple’s split was first reported on Tuesday by People magazine as a source told the outlet they “decided to take a break. They are both young and career-focused.” While the Espresso singer maintained her silence over the breakup, Keoghan dropped a statement on X. The statement came after immense backlash against the actor from people since the breakup announcement.

He began his lengthy statement with “I can only sit and take so much, my name has been dragged across the internet in ways that I don’t usually respond to. I have to respond now because it’s gettin [sic] to a place where there are too many lines being crossed.”

He described the hate against him as “absolute lies, hatred, disgusting commentary.”