Tifton shooting update: Officer-involved shooting, Georgia Bureau of Investigation called in; first details out

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation was called in after an officer-involved shooting in Tifton, Georgia, on Friday, December 5. WALB reported that the Tifton Police Department was also involved in the investigation. Agencies from surrounding counties are assisting in the matter. Police vehicles seen on a street in Tifton amid reports of an officer-involved shooting.(Facebook/Cody Alcorn)

Individuals are reportedly waiting to be transported by air ambulance from Southwell. Meanwhile, Bailey Elementary School was on a soft lockdown.

The situation appears to be developing and authorities are yet to comment on it. There are no verifiable details on the shooter or the people injured yet, either.

A local journalist claimed that two officers have been shot and the suspect is barricaded. The City of Tifton released a statement saying:

“The Tifton Police Department (TPD) and multiple surrounding law enforcement agencies are currently responding to a shooting incident near the 800 block of Lee Ave that occurred this morning. This situation is ongoing and this area should be avoided.” They added that the incident took place when officers were trying to execute a search warrant.

The two officers shot are in stable condition. The suspect is at present barricaded in a home near the 800 block of Lee Ave, Tifton Gazette reported.

Reactions to Tifton shooting

Several people reacted to the news of the Tifton shooting on social media. “police officer shooting/shootout two streets down from my work …. Yall pray for tifton,” a person said on Facebook.

Another person added, “God please protect the law enforcement and anyone that’s in fire range of the shooting that’s going on in Tifton! 2 police officers have been shot, don’t know the conditions. I pray they catch the shooter!”

