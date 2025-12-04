Pakistani immigrant in Delaware arrested with mass shooting plans; 'kill all' manifesto

A Pakistani immigrant and former University of Delaware student was reportedly arrested along with a cache of guns, ammunition, body armour and a manifesto explaining a plan to “kill all” and achieve “martyrdom” with a mass shooting on the school's campus. Arrest file image

A 25-year-old man identified as Luqman Khan was arrested just before midnight on November 24 after the police found him in his pickup truck in a park, the New York Post reported. Cops decided to search his car after Luqman started acting suspiciously.

Inside his truck, the police found a Glock pistol, numerous loaded 27-round ammunition magazines and body armour plates. The pistol was fitted into a kit that converted into a semi-automatic rifle.

Along with the weapons, cops also found a notebook with handwritten notes detailing the plot to shoot up his former school campus using the weapons in his possession.

It also had a map of the headquarters drawn out with entry and exit points marked on it.

As per the report by the New York Post, it also contained words like “kill all,” “martyrdom”, and had details on how to evade cops after the planned shooting. Talking about the plan, police said that it was a “premeditated assault plan” and obvious “warfare techniques.”

While the reasons behind the alleged attack remain unclear, Luqman told the cops after his arrest that becoming a martyr was "one of the greatest things you can do."

Who is Luqman Khan

Born in Pakistan, Khan has lived his life in the US since his youth, as he was an American citizen, New Castle County Police told The New York Post.

Khan has been charged with illegal possession of a machine gun as the FBI continue its investigation. His neighbours informed the investigators that Khan was friendly in the past but became more “standoffish” in recent months.