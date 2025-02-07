Menu Explore
Who is Alexis Wilkins? Trump's FBI nominee, Kash Patel's mystery girlfriend

ByTuhin Das Mahapatra
Feb 07, 2025 11:08 AM IST

Kash Patel's confirmation hearing sees support from Alina Habba and Ric Grenell, along with his girlfriend, country music artist Alexis Wilkins.

Donald Trump's former attorney and current top advisor, Alina Habba, along with Ric Grenell, Special Presidential Envoy for Special Missions, were among the prominent figures showing support for Kash Patel during his confirmation hearing. The hearing was attended by Patel's parents who journeyed from India to join him while his sister also sat beside him.

Kash Patel's girlfriend Alexis Wilkins, who was primarily raised in Arkansas, spent her early years in England and Switzerland.
However, one unexpected supporter in the audience caught people's attention. People identified the woman as Patel’s country music artist girlfriend, Alexis Wilkins, following her first appearance.

ALSO READ| Trump's federal buyout offer stalled by US judge as 60,000 accepted to quit

Who is Alexis Wilkins?

Wilkins is a Nashville-based country singerand conservative speaker and currently serves as a Capitol Hill press secretary.

Wilkins spent her early years in England and Switzerland but was primarily raised in Arkansas. She has built a successful career as a Nashville-based country music artist, performing as an opening act for Sara Evans and Lee Greenwood, one of Donald Trump’s favourite singers. Her Veteran's Day single, Stand, and her debut EP, Grit, both earned the top ten spots on iTunes.

Kash Patel met Alexis Wilkins at a conservative ReAwaken America event in October 2022. A few months later, in January 2023, they began dating, according to a report by Daily Mail.

Patel has never been married. He and Wilkins have been dating for over two years and appear committed to maintaining their relationship.

ALSO READ| US boycotts G20 foreign ministers meet, attacks South African land reforms

Daily Mail reported that Patel and Alexis are set to move to Washington, D.C., together. While Wilkins has no plans to leave the country music industry, she has taken on a new role as press secretary for Rep. Abe Hamadeh (R-Ariz.) on Capitol Hill.

The new job in Washington does not stop Wilkins from pursuing music while she splits her time between political work in DC and her musical career in Nashville.

